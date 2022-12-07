NATIONAL

Umar apologises in contempt of court case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a contempt of court case against secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Asad Umar, after he tendered an apology in a contempt of court case against him.

Umar appeared before the court along with his lawyer Faisal Chaudhary.

“Produce your client before the court. Where is he?” Justice Jawad Hassan said to Chaudhry. Upon this, Umar came to the rostrum and apologised to the court for his speech critical of the judiciary.

“My intention was not to target any judge or judiciary. We respect the judiciary and will continue doing so. I apologise if my speech crossed the line,” he said.

“Courts allowed your long march, [but] you levelled allegations against the courts. The problem is not the contempt of court. It is about the accusations against institutions and personalities,” Justice Hassan remarked.

“There was no mentioning of a specific judge in my speech,” Asad Umar replied.

“The court has a video of your speech. Do you remember what you said in that speech? Article 50 and 60 of the Constitution allows the right to democracy. The Constitution allows the right to freedom of speech but not to criticise institutions,” he declared.

The court, subsequently, disposed of the case.

Previous articlePSDF completes Pakistan’s first Hybrid Skills Training Pilot
Next articleGill in hospital with breathing problems
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

National Voters Day observed

LAHORE: National Voters’ Day was observed in the Muzaffargarh district on Wednesday to highlight the importance of vote and to encourage people to participate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Supreme Court orders new panel to probe Sharif assassination

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has ordered the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to set up a new, specialised investigation team to investigate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court orders three-day closure of schools in Lahore to cut smog

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered schools to remain shut for three days in Lahore in the hope that a long weekend will...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gill in hospital with breathing problems

LAHORE: Shahbaz Gill, former chief of staff to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, was rushed to a hospital in Lahore late on Wednesday...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC hears ECP contempt case against Imran, others

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday heard the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) petitions over contempt proceedings against PTI Chairman Imran Khan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Traders, PTI leaders condemn authorities’ move to seal Centaurus Mall

ISLAMABAD: Traders and PTI leaders on Tuesday denounced Islamabad authorities’ move to seal Centaurus Mall, a high-rise shopping centre located in capital’s F-8 sector...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Gill in hospital with breathing problems

LAHORE: Shahbaz Gill, former chief of staff to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, was rushed to a hospital in Lahore late on Wednesday...

Umar apologises in contempt of court case

PSDF completes Pakistan’s first Hybrid Skills Training Pilot

Xi travels to Saudi for three days of Mideast outreach

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.