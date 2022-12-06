World

In IIOJK, Mirwaiz completes 40 months of illegal house detention

By Agencies

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has completed 40 months of arbitrary and extra-judicial house detention.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been under continued house arrest since August 05, 2019 when the Modi regime repealed the special status of IIOJK.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said this extra-judicial incarceration of the Mirwaiz without being informed reasons for it or any charges levelled against him, is gross violation of fundamental human rights of a person and is in complete violation of the Human Rights Convention of which India is a signatory. It is also a violation of Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India, it added. Yet for the last 40 consecutive months, despite appeals for his release from all quarters, being the religious head of the territory also, he continues to be incarcerated, it deplored.

The APHC said that it salutes the courage and determination of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is patiently and with dignity enduring this incarceration for standing firm on his principled political stand with regard to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute and peace in the subcontinent.

Meanwhile, APHC also expressed serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri political leaders, activists, journalists and youth, languishing in different jails of India and the territory, many without trials and under draconian laws, stating their plight is worrisome as they are simply left to suffer in jails for their convictions.

It emphasised that policies based on oppression and coercion, are short lived and cannot alter the facts of history. Problems and disputes have to be resolved sooner or later and peaceful negotiations provide the best option, it added.

 

Previous articleUkraine races to restore power grid post-Russia strikes as winter comes
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Ukraine races to restore power grid post-Russia strikes as winter comes

KYIV, UKRAINE: Ukraine worked to restore power on Tuesday after Russia's latest wave of missile strikes caused power disruptions across the country, right as...
Read more
World

Georgia runoff Senate vote a new test for Biden’s presidency

WASHINGTON: Choosing between a pastor and a former football star, voters in Georgia will decide Tuesday on a seat in the US Senate in...
Read more
World

China slams reported US tariffs on steel, aluminum, vows necessary measures

BEIJING: China’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed opposition to unilateral tariffs that violate WTO rules and vowed necessary measures to protect China’s rights and...
Read more
World

China blasts US military report as ‘groundless speculation’

BEIJING: China on Tuesday criticised a US defence report estimating Beijing's nuclear arsenal would triple by 2035 as "groundless speculation" and accused Washington of...
Read more
World

Al Jazeera takes killing of journalist Abu Akleh to International Criminal Court

DOHA: TV network Al Jazeera submitted the case of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday, saying she...
Read more
World

Salman Rushdie releases excerpts from new novel four months after stabbing

NEW YORK: The author Salman Rushdie released excerpts of a new novel on Monday, four months after he was severely injured in a stabbing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

PBCC to take up visa denial by India for Blind T20...

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) would be taking up the matter of denial of visas to Pakistan team for participation in T20...

Shaheen Afridi, Buttler, Adil Rashid selected for ICC Men’s Player of Month Award

Top seeded players advance in next round of National Ranking Tennis C’ships

Croatia edge Japan in World Cup penalty shootout

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.