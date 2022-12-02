Punjab, KP CMs to Imran: Both assemblies to be ‘dissolved’ without delay

LAHORE: The Chief Ministers (CMs) of Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Thursday assured former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of ‘dissolution’ their respective assemblies without any delay.

According to details, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi called on the former premier at his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore. Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leaders Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi were also present in the meeting.

چئیرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان صاحب کی وزیراعلی پنجاب چوہدری پرویز الٰہی صاحب سے ملاقات pic.twitter.com/POwhdg9vvt — Hafiz Farhat Abbas (@FarhatAbbas_PTI) December 1, 2022

On the occasion, Pervaiz Elahi assured that there would be no delay in dissolution of the Punjab Assembly once PTI chairman give the call. “The provincial assembly belonged to the former prime minister,” he said, adding that they will support Imran’s every decision.

“We fully support those we choose to ally ourselves with,” the Punjab CM said, adding that those creating misunderstandings will fail as they did in the past. He also welcomed the opposition for tabling a no-confidence motion in the provincial assembly, saying: “It will fail like it did in the past.”

چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان سے وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب چوہدری پرویز الٰہی، پرویز خٹک صاحب اور چوہدری مونس الٰہی کی ملاقات۔

پنجاب اور پاکستان کی سیاسی صورتحال اور مستقبل کے مشترکہ لائحہ عمل پر مشاورت۔ کل پنجاب کی پارلیمانی پارٹی کی میٹنگ بلا لی گئی pic.twitter.com/C5O47vg320 — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 1, 2022

Pervaiz Elahi claimed that the opposition did not have the requisite numbers for passing the no-confidence motion. “Governor’s rule can also not be imposed when the assembly is in session,” he said, advising the opposition to go over the assembly’s Rules of Business before speaking.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to political and administrative matters were discussed. The rules of procedure of the Punjab Assembly were also reviewed in the meeting. The participants also expressed their determination to fight “every unconstitutional tactic” of the opposition.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan noted that he has summoned a meeting of Punjab Parliamentary Party tomorrow. “A final consultation on the future of Punjab Assembly will be held in the meeting,” he added. Khan also lambasted the incumbent government for “destroying” the national economy.

آج ہماری PM @ImranKhanPTI سے ملاقات ہوئی ہے ۔ اس ملاقات میں ان کو یقین دہانی کرا دی ہے کہ یہ وزارت اعلٰی ان کی امانت ہے جب وہ چاہیں گے پنجاب اسمبلی تحلیل ہو جائے گی۔ @EllahiHussain @PervezKhattakPK pic.twitter.com/j1NAdn7p0P — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) December 1, 2022

It is important to mention here that former prime minister Imran Khan had announced that his party would quit all the assemblies during his address to long march participants in Rawalpindi on November 26.

“We will be no more part of this “corrupt” political system as we have made up mind to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

Earlier on November 28, Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership agreed upon dissolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies.

حکومت بھوکھلاہٹ کا شکار،پہلے کہتے تھے پہلے اپنی اسمبلیاں توڑیں جب اسمبلیاں توڑنے لگے ہیں تو انکی اپنی کیسٹ ہی بدل گئی ہے@fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/uC7V8B8UGj — M shahbaz butt (@shahbazbutt78) December 1, 2022

Talking to journalists at Zaman Park in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry noted that the PTI leadership held a party leaders’ meeting to decide upon quitting all assemblies to push the incumbent government for fresh elections.

‘KP Assembly would be dissolved when party leader indicates’

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan declared that he is a soldier of Imran Khan whenever he (Imran) sought the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to be dissolved, he would waste not a single minute. “There is no truth in Governor Raj’s rumors as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has a two-thirds majority in the provincial government.”

عمران خان کا سپاہی ہوں، جب کہیں گے خیبرپختونخوا اسمبلی تحلیل ہو جائے گی، وزیراعلیٰ خیبرپختونخوا محمود خان pic.twitter.com/ln6U730FCh — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 1, 2022

Addressing a public meeting in Abbotabad, the CM disclosed that the provincial cabinet has already agreed to dissolve the assembly, and they would dissolve the provincial assembly whenever the party leadership indicates it.

While criticizing the federal government, the KP chief minister made it clear that the coalition parties in the centre has nothing to do with the country’s development, rather busy looting national treasury and ending corruption cases against them.

“This cabal of corrupt leaders is taking the country towards default, but they should remember that Pakistani people will never let them succeed in their nefarious intentions,” Mahmood Khan said.

Khattak meets Punjab CM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Pervaiz Khattak met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday and discussed prevailing political situation and matters of mutual interest.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے رہنما پرویز خٹک سے ملاقات.سیاسی صورتحال اور موجودہ حالات پر تبادلہ خیال.اپوزیشن کے ہر ہتھکنڈے کا بھرپور جواب دیں گے۔عمران خان کے ساتھ کھڑے ہیں اور کھڑے رہیں گے. پی ڈی ایم نااہلوں کا ٹولہ ہے.عمران خان نے 13 جماعتوں کی سیاست کو زیرو کر دیا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/Au84IwDfMw — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) December 1, 2022

During the meeting, the CM reiterated his resolve to side with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and added that no-confidence motion or imposition of the governor’s rule in Punjab was not possible.

PML-N faces opposition within party over no-confidence motion

The PML-N is facing opposition within the party over the no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

According to sources, PML-N is facing opposition from within the party as several senior leaders are not in favour of a no-trust motion until the party has enough numbers to oust the current PTI-led Punjab government.

The senior leaders who are opposing the no-trust motion said that the party should wait as 18 PML-N MPAs are still suspended.

However, the PML-N provincial leadership in Punjab is in favour of a no-trust motion against the PTI-led Punjab government.

The opposition needs to have 186 members support out of the total 371 members to make the no-trust motion successful. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have 180 members, out of which PML-N have 167, PPP 7, independent members 5 and 1 member is from the Rah-e-Haq party.

The PDM still need 24 more members’ support to oust the current PTI-led Punjab government through a no-trust motion.