NATIONAL

OGRA jacks up LPG price by Rs12/kg

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority on Thursday notified Rs12 per kilogram hike in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of December 2022, adding more woes to the already burdened masses.

According to OGRA notification, the price of LPG for December 2022 has been increased by Rs…metric ton and due to this notification of LPG price hike, the price of a domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs139 to Rs2,548 while commercial cylinder would now be sold at Rs9,804 after an increase of Rs535.

Demanding from the government to give an end to all taxes imposed on LPG in order to ensure the supply of LPG at lower price, Irfan Khokhar, Chairman LPG Association said that the government should devise a comprehensive LPG import policy and immediately start the LPG plant of Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) to avoid further losses. He urged that the government should immediately close all factories which are producing lower standard of LPG cylinders. The government should also legalize the use of LPG as a fuel in motor vehicles, said Irfan Khokhar, Chairman LPG Association.

It is pertinent to mention that the OGRA had earlier fixed LPG price at Rs 2409 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder for the month of November, 2022.

Besides, LPG is usually used for cooking, lightening, heating purposes in the country.

 

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

