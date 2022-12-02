NATIONAL

COAS Asim Munir to appoint new DG ISPR: military sources

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: In a first major reshuffle in military top brass, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is likely to appoint Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif as Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) while Lt-Gen Babar Iftikhar is likely to be given the key slot of Commander Karachi Corps.

In departure from previous appointments, an officer of major-general rank will command the DG ISPR post while the previous two officers were posted as Lt-Generals.

Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif comes from the Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (EME) who would succeed Lt-Gen Babar Iftikhar who is likely to be posted as Commander 5 Corps (Karachi Corps). Gen Babar Iftikhar has replaced Lt Gen. Mohammed Saeed as Corps Commander Karachi who has been posted as Chief of General Staff (CGS).

Maj Gen. Ahmed Sharif of the EME Corps previously served in Military Operations (MO) headquarters and also served in the Military Intelligence (MI). His latest assignment was as DG Defense Science and Technology Organization (DESTO).

DESTO, which comes under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), is a covert agency specializing in scientific and technological research and the development of weapon systems in the fields of aerodynamics, propulsion, propellants and avionics.

However, the military’s media wing, ISPR, is yet to make an official announcement regarding the appointment of the new DG.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time an engineer has been selected as the DG ISPR; however, Maj Gen. Sharif will be the first one from the EME Corps to lead the military’s media wing. Previously, Maj Gen. Jehangir Nasrullah from the Corps of Engineers served as the DG ISPR in 1991.

Staff Correspondent

