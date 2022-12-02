Foggy conditions to be intensified in coming week: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its advisory issued on Friday said that the intensity of foggy conditions in plain areas will be increased in the coming week during the night and morning hours.

The Met office informed that due to persistent dry weather, foggy conditions are likely to continue during the coming week

with increasing intensity, particularly during night and morning hours.

While, very cold weather conditions in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, North Balochistan and parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions are expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan and Kashmir with chances of light rain with snowfall over the hills from December 2-3.

About the possible impacts, the Met office said that foggy conditions may affect transportation means.

The air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, the Met office said and advised the travelers to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation.

According to the PMD report, a shallow trough of westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country which would produce light rain in few parts of the country.

“Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/ snow over the mountains is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Foggy conditions are likely over plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours”, the report states

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours. Foggy conditions occurred in a few plain areas of Punjab.

The lowest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -05 C, Ziarat, Skardu and Gupis -04 C.