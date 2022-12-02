NATIONAL

Police foil armed attack on house of MPA Faisal Zeb

By Staff Report

SHANGLA: The district police foiled an armed attack on the house of MPA Faisal Zeb in Tetowalan area on late Thursday night and forced the miscreants to retreat.

The spokesman of Shangla police said on Friday, here, that miscreants managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of the dark. Meanwhile, on the directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan and under the supervision of DPO Shangla a search operation was launched in the area to arrest the culprits.

An FIR has also been registered and the police are conducting a preliminary investigation from every angle in this regard, he said, adding that no casualty was reported in the attack.

The RPO contacted MPA Faisal Zeb and said that the incident seemed to be the reaction of an arrest of an alleged suspect of the firing attack, Faizullah, carried out a few months ago and sent to jail.

According to RPO, two accused of the previous firing attack were arrested for interrogation while more investigation was underway.

He said that Shangla police is always ready and alert to protect the lives and property of the masses and would not allow anyone to sabotage peace in the area.

Previous articlePTI reacts strongly over transfer of Senator Swati to Quetta
Next articleFoggy conditions to be intensified in coming week: PMD
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif appointed new DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir has appointed Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif as Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR). According to military sources,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Asad Majeed Khan appointed new foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: Former Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan – the central characters in the PTI’s "foreign conspiracy" claim – was appointed as the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Japan fully committed to further ties in all areas of mutual interest: Ambassador WADA Mitsuhiro

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador WADA Mitsuhiro on Friday said that Japan attached immense importance to its relationship with Pakistan and is fully committed to further improving...
Read more
NATIONAL

Foggy conditions to be intensified in coming week: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its advisory issued on Friday said that the intensity of foggy conditions in plain areas will be increased...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI reacts strongly over transfer of Senator Swati to Quetta

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership termed the transfer of incarcerated ailing PTI Senator Azam Swati to Quetta by Balochistan police with the connivance of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan says Afghanistan has reassured that it will not allow anyone to use its soil against Pakistan. This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Trust deficit

PTI chief Imran Khan in his congratulatory message to new COAS Gen Asim Munir has expressed the hope that he would help reduce the...

Trusted deficit

Asad Majeed Khan appointed new foreign secretary

Japan fully committed to further ties in all areas of mutual interest: Ambassador WADA Mitsuhiro

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.