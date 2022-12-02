Police foil armed attack on house of MPA Faisal Zeb

SHANGLA: The district police foiled an armed attack on the house of MPA Faisal Zeb in Tetowalan area on late Thursday night and forced the miscreants to retreat.

The spokesman of Shangla police said on Friday, here, that miscreants managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of the dark. Meanwhile, on the directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan and under the supervision of DPO Shangla a search operation was launched in the area to arrest the culprits.

An FIR has also been registered and the police are conducting a preliminary investigation from every angle in this regard, he said, adding that no casualty was reported in the attack.

The RPO contacted MPA Faisal Zeb and said that the incident seemed to be the reaction of an arrest of an alleged suspect of the firing attack, Faizullah, carried out a few months ago and sent to jail.

According to RPO, two accused of the previous firing attack were arrested for interrogation while more investigation was underway.

He said that Shangla police is always ready and alert to protect the lives and property of the masses and would not allow anyone to sabotage peace in the area.