Imran hopeful of return to power ‘without campaign’

Says solutions to economic problems linked with rule of law

Claims more govt delayed polls, more beneficial it would be for PTI

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan declared on Tuesday the party will return to power and will “not even need to campaign” with power of the popular public vote and the “current situation” in the country.

“Free and fair elections are dire need of the hour to lift the country out the prevailing economic turmoil and restore stability and confidence.”

"Establishing a strong rule of law going forward will be essential for our economy"-@ImranKhanPTI

Addressing a seminar via video link on Tuesday, Imran Khan claimed that the more the government would delay elections, the more beneficial it would be for the PTI. “We will not even need to campaign due to the current situation of the country,” he pointed out.

He underscored that a “government with a clear majority needed to take bold decisions for economic turnaround and sweeping reforms.”

Imran, criticizing the government of Shehbaz Sharif, said a new government would have to take tough decisions to “correct the country’s course”. The PTI chairman said that the country needed to focus on attracting investment and investors should be incentivized and amnesties should only be provided to those who invest in Pakistan’s industrial capacity.

Referring to his ouster, the PTI chairperson claimed that he was still unaware of what those allegedly behind the plot were seeking and said he had sent “Shaukat Tarin to tell the neutrals” that the economy would be adversely affected due to political instability.

Earlier, while announcing what appeared to be the final showdown with the government to force it to announce early election date, Imran asked people to converge on Rawalpindi on November 26 to restart “Haqiqi Azadi March”.

The PTI chief reiterated that the solutions to economic problems in the country were linked with the rule of law. The former premier insisted on the need to establish rule of law and said the solutions to economic problems were linked with rule of law as it brings progress.

Imran Khan noted that the economy can’t be improved as long as there was political instability in the country. “Investors don’t invest amid political instability,” he said, adding that political stability is only possible with transparent elections.

Recalling the challenges that his government faced, the former premier said when his party came into power, the country’s economy was still in bad shape. “It would have been difficult if it wasn’t for the help Pakistan received from friendly nations,” he noted.

“If we hadn’t received help from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and China, we wouldn’t have had resources for payments,” the PTI Chairman recalled.

Speaking about the PTI’s management of the COVID-19 crisis, Imran said he was proud of his economic team for how it tackled the issues. “The corona crisis was extremely massive. Had we imposed a complete lockdown during the epidemic, people would have died of hunger,” he added.

“We provided relief to people during COVID-19,” Khan said highlighting that his government made the best decisions during the pandemic.

During his speech, Imran Khan said that his government should have purchased oil from Russia in his tenure. “We should have purchased oil from Russia when we assumed charge of the government,” he said.

“I am sure that we could have convinced the Americans to let us buy cheap oil from Russia,” he said, pointing out that how India made efforts to buy oil from Moscow.

The former prime minister claimed that the country was being run by mafias, alleging that the “real estate mafia” was the most powerful one in the country.

He further claimed that the Lahore Development Authority had informed him about the corruption in the real estate sector. “Multiple cases were registered on the issue but the police and government departments were bribed and silenced,” he alleged.

He also criticized the incumbent government over its ‘failed economic policies’, regretting that any new incoming government will need to take “tough decisions” to correct the country’s course.

PTI meeting reviews Nov 26 strategy

Punjab Health Minister and PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired an important meeting at her party office regarding November 26 party’s strategy.

The meeting was attended by General Secretary PTI Central Punjab, HammadAzhar, Information Secretary Andlib Abbasi, Col (r) Ijaz Minhas, Dr Azimuddin Lakhvi, Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Bilal Ijaz, Sadia Sohail, Faizul Hasan Shah, Brig (r) Ijaz Shah, MNA Haji Imtiaz, Dr Nausheen Hamid, Rukhsana Naveed, Shanila Roth, MPAs – Talib Nakai, Salim Sarwar Joda, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Shanila Ali, Raja Shakeel Zaman, Waseem Ramey, Amina Taliah, Faisal Gondal, Tariq Hameed, Sheikh Imtiaz, Owais Younis and others.

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the strategy of November 26 in detail during the meeting. A briefing was given to her on behalf of party officials.

On the occasion, she said that Insha Allah on November 26, the sea of people would come out, saying the federal government would not be able to stop the workers of PTI not with bullets but also with cannons. The war against “imported rulers” will continue till the rule of law and supremacy of Constitution in the country.

The legs of the federal government have started shaking on the call of November 26, by Imran Khan. Imran Khan has awakened the consciousness of the Pakistani nation.The provincial minister said that it was very sad that the FIR has not been registered for the murderous attack on the world leader. How much federal government will test the patience of the people? People want to know that who attacked their leader Imran Khan.

She said that the federal government is stuck over promises with the IMF as Imran Khan had said on the first day that the imported government will never be able to run the country. Imran Khan still stands by his position. A country can never move forward as a result of political instability, she concluded.