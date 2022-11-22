Two officials involved in leak of Gen Bajwa’s tax details identified: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Tuesday said that the interim probe report into the leak of Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s income tax records had been received and the culprits involved had been traced.

Speaking in a talk show, Dar said the leak of income tax returns of the army chief’s family was “illegal” and he himself had seen the interim probe report.

Finance Minister said that he hoped to receive the final report soon and the government has found a few people behind the leak. He said that the matter would be taken to its logical conclusion.

Sharing further details, Dar said that one person involved in the leak belonged to Lahore and another from Rawalpindi.

However, the minister hastened to add that there is a possibility that some of the individuals involved may have the authorisation to look at the income tax records as there was a circle in Rawalpindi where assessments take place.

“These people are authorised to access the [data] for their assessment,” Dar said and addad that if “illegal work” is allowed or a blind eye is turned towards it then a person will not be fulfilling their duty.

“The law does not allow the release of army chief or anyone else’s income tax returns without a court order,” said the finance minister.