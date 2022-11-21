NATIONAL

IHC takes up plea seeking PTI chief’s disqualification over concealing ‘daughter’ today

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up a petition for hearing on Monday (today) seeking disqualification of PTI chairman and former premier Imran Khan for concealing information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq will conduct the hearing of the application, which contended that Imran Khan had concealed information about his alleged daughter in his nomination papers.

Petitioner Muhammad Sajid maintained in the application that Imran Khan in the past had denied about his alleged daughter “but now he does not answer about it because he knows that there is evidence against him”.

The petitioner contended that the PTI chief is unfit for holding public office while asking “why he should not be disqualified under Article 62(i)(f)”.

Last month, the IHC had indefinitely adjourned the hearing on the petition after neither the petitioner nor any representative on the petitioner’s behalf appeared before the court.

In 2018, a similar case was filed against then-premier Imran for not declaring Tyrian White as his daughter in his nomination papers.

The petitioner had contested that the PTI chairman should be disqualified under Article 62(i)(f) of the Constitution for providing incorrect information in his nomination papers, adding that he is no longer “Sadiq and Ameen”.

The petitioner, Abdul Wahab Baloch, was a candidate of the Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party in the last general election. Baloch had later joined the PTI and filed a miscellaneous petition in February 2019 to withdraw the case.

In January, the IHC had declared the petition seeking the disqualification of then prime minister Imran Khan inadmissible.

Previous article‘Self-proclaimed’ PML-N leader claims Nawaz plotted to kill Arshad Sharif, Imran
Next articleQatar first World Cup hosts to lose opener with Ecuador defeat
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Corrupt elite fattening itself at people’s cost: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: PTI Secretary General Asad Umar has said that during his interaction with people during party’s long march he has met thousands of people...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran making fruitless efforts to pressurize govt: Zubair

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair on Sunday accused Imran Khan of using below-the-par tactics in a bid to pressurize civil and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Everyone to get a surprise on Nov 26: Imran

Says ‘discussions’ only after elections date announced Says he aware of their plans, but was planning ahead LAHORE: A day after announcing what appeared...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP finance minster says Dar misled nation about Pakistan’s impending default

PESHAWARL: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said Sunday that Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had misled the nation about Pakistan’s impending...
Read more
NATIONAL

Export of surplus sugar: Sugar millers hold meeting with Dar today

ISLAMABAD: As the powerful sugar millers are pressing the government to allow export of surplus sugar, the government is going to negotiate with the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dar-led committee interviewes applicants for Commissioners SECP

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar-led committee has reportedly interviewed the interested applicants for the posts of the Commissioners in the Securities Exchange Commission of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Export of surplus sugar: Sugar millers hold meeting with Dar today

ISLAMABAD: As the powerful sugar millers are pressing the government to allow export of surplus sugar, the government is going to negotiate with the...

Dar-led committee interviewes applicants for Commissioners SECP

Qatar first World Cup hosts to lose opener with Ecuador defeat

IHC takes up plea seeking PTI chief’s disqualification over concealing ‘daughter’ today

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.