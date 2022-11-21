IHC takes up plea seeking PTI chief’s disqualification over concealing ‘daughter’ today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up a petition for hearing on Monday (today) seeking disqualification of PTI chairman and former premier Imran Khan for concealing information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq will conduct the hearing of the application, which contended that Imran Khan had concealed information about his alleged daughter in his nomination papers.

Petitioner Muhammad Sajid maintained in the application that Imran Khan in the past had denied about his alleged daughter “but now he does not answer about it because he knows that there is evidence against him”.

The petitioner contended that the PTI chief is unfit for holding public office while asking “why he should not be disqualified under Article 62(i)(f)”.

Last month, the IHC had indefinitely adjourned the hearing on the petition after neither the petitioner nor any representative on the petitioner’s behalf appeared before the court.

In 2018, a similar case was filed against then-premier Imran for not declaring Tyrian White as his daughter in his nomination papers.

The petitioner had contested that the PTI chairman should be disqualified under Article 62(i)(f) of the Constitution for providing incorrect information in his nomination papers, adding that he is no longer “Sadiq and Ameen”.

The petitioner, Abdul Wahab Baloch, was a candidate of the Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party in the last general election. Baloch had later joined the PTI and filed a miscellaneous petition in February 2019 to withdraw the case.

In January, the IHC had declared the petition seeking the disqualification of then prime minister Imran Khan inadmissible.