NATIONAL

Stray kite string claims life of teenager

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN: Pakistani youth enjoy flying kites during the Basant or kite flying festival in Lahore, 06 February 2005. Thousands of people perched on roof tops in the eastern city of Lahore to celebrate the kite flying festival marking the arrival of spring. Basant, which was a pastime of few thousand participants about a decade back, has became one of the biggest festival in Lahore's calendar with thousands of kite lovers joining from across the country. AFP PHOTO/Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: An 18-year-old boy died after a kite string slit his throat in Chowk Yateem Khana area within the Nawan Kot Police precincts, here on Sunday.

Police said that the ill-fated Shehzad Shabbir was going to buy breakfast on his motorcycle when a snapped kite string hit his throat. As a result, his throat was slit and he died after struggling for life for half an hour on-the-spot. When the Rescue teams reached the spot, the young man had already died.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took immediate notice of the death and sought a report from SP Allama Iqbal Town. He ordered the Nawan Kot police officers to take strict action against the lawless elements involved in violation of the Kite Flying Act.

On the other hand, the Lahore Police claimed to have arrested 5,967 people for violating the Kite Flying Act and registered 5,875 cases against them in the respective police stations so far this year.

The police recovered 59,548 kites and 8,174 strings rolls from the accused, according to Lahore police spokesperson on Sunday.

In November, 185 kite-flyers have been arrested so far and cases registered against them. More than 1,200 kites and 240 string rolls were recovered from the arrested persons during this period.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said kite flying was a bloody game. He requested people to provide full support to the Lahore Police against those involved in violation of the Kite Flying Act. He asked parents to keep their children away from the deadly illegal activity.

 

Previous articleRecent floods damaged several sites for afforestation under BTAP
Next articleIRSA releases 84,600 cusecs water
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Brilliance of 13-year old boy’s ‘Statesmen’ now in book stores

Brilliance of 13-year old boy’s ‘Statesmen’ now in book stores KARACHI, Nov 20 (APP):A nation seeks to find some boosters when they are in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Demand for early elections unjustified, says Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s demand for early elections is unjustified. In...
Read more
NATIONAL

Business community asked to tap opportunities for bilateral trade with Canada

ISLAMABAD: “Canada is an import-oriented country and the business community of Pakistan has a good opportunity to tap this potential market for trade and...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Food For Thought’ continues to serve art lovers

ISLAMABAD: Food For Thought, a collaborative art and book exhibition is serving art lovers here at gallery 8b2 featuring a collection of art by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Railways mulls restoration of closed sections in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is planning to restore all the closed sections in Balochistan province which could not only generate revenue for the department but...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPEC created 190,000 jobs in past 9 years: Chinese official

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiatives, has created 190,000 jobs over the past 9 years,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Food For Thought’ continues to serve art lovers

ISLAMABAD: Food For Thought, a collaborative art and book exhibition is serving art lovers here at gallery 8b2 featuring a collection of art by...

Railways mulls restoration of closed sections in Balochistan

Australia’s Starc to drop white-ball cricket at some stage

CPEC created 190,000 jobs in past 9 years: Chinese official

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.