IRSA releases 84,600 cusecs water

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 84,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1516.69 feet and was 118.69 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 26,000 cusecs while outflow as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1143.85 feet, which was 93.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,700 cusecs and 23,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 55,500, 39,100, 33,200 and 13,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,-00 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Staff Report

