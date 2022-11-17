NATIONAL

Bilawal pledges to keep promoting tolerance for social, economic development

By Monitoring Report
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks next to with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock during a joint press conference after their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on June 7, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Pakistan would keep promoting tolerance and peace for social and economic development in the country.

“Growing trends of intolerance not only pose dangerous threats to peace and harmony in society, but also hinder social, political and economic development,” the foreign minister said in his message on the International Day for Tolerance, celebrated worldwide on Wednesday.

Zardari said the sane segments of society should play their role in promoting tolerance in the country as well as in the world, adding that his party is committed to building a society of tolerance, where every section of the society is represented and empowered without any discrimination.

The foreign minister said the government has been facing multiple internal challenges, highlighting the need for tolerance to promote peace, harmony and cohesion in the country.

Monitoring Report

