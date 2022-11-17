JUI-F told to approach Islamabad admin against PTI protest

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition, moved by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), seeking its order to stop the protestors of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from entering Islamabad and advised the party, a member of the ruling alliance, to approach the capital administration to address the issue.

While hearing a petition seeking protection of the rights of the people of Islamabad amid the long march, the top court told Kamran Murtaza, a former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and JUI-F member of the Senate, the judiciary could only intervene in “extraordinary circumstances”.

Murtaza had contended that the protest could disrupt daily life in Islamabad and that the rights of the people must be protected.

It’s been two weeks since the long march kicked off, and according to Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of the party, it will reach Islamabad by this Friday, he told the court.

“Everyday life of people has been disrupted due to the long march. PTI reserves its right to hold a long march, but in no way is it allowed to disturb a commoner’s life,” he contended.

But Justice Athar Minallah, a member of the three-judge bench which took up the petition, wondered “why should the court interfere when the administration can control the situation?”

Justice Minallah, however, assured Murtaza that in unusual circumstances, the court could intervene.

“Prima facie, the court’s interference on the issue would be premature […] court will exercise judicial restraint in such political matters,” Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said.

The top judge further told the petitioner he had cited the violations of the previous long march, held in May, and asked the court to intervene in the matter. “But the long march is a political issue, there is a political solution to it as well,” he noted.

He told Murtaza that when the judiciary gets involved in political matters, it creates a “difficult situation” for the court.