ANF seizes 1.5kg of marijuana

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) said on Wednesday they had seized 1.5 kilogrammes of marijuana, as it continued its nationwide operations against narcotics smuggling.

The consignment was recovered from a parcel sent from the United States at Lahore airport.

Separately, some 186 litres of prohibited chemicals were also recovered from the Chaman area of Balochistan.

In a joint operation of the ANF and the Frontier Corps (FC) in the Khyber district, 16.18 kilogrammes of cannabis were recovered from plastic bags.