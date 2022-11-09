NATIONAL

ANF seizes 1.5kg of marijuana

By Monitoring Report
TOPSHOT - A devotee smokes marijuana during the Sufi religious festival 'Urs' at the Data Darbar, the shrine of Sufi saint Syed Ali bin Osman Al-Hajvery, in Lahore on September 16, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) said on Wednesday they had seized 1.5 kilogrammes of marijuana, as it continued its nationwide operations against narcotics smuggling.

The consignment was recovered from a parcel sent from the United States at Lahore airport.

Separately, some 186 litres of prohibited chemicals were also recovered from the Chaman area of Balochistan.

In a joint operation of the ANF and the Frontier Corps (FC) in the Khyber district, 16.18 kilogrammes of cannabis were recovered from plastic bags.

Previous articlePakistani among migrants rescued from swamp on Polish-Belarus border
Next articleTwo police dead in S. Waziristan police station attack
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Petitioners contesting deseating asked to make new Punjab MPs party in case

ISLAMABAD: During the hearing of petitions filed by renegade PTI lawmakers challenging the decision of their de-seating by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP),...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC takes up Vawda’s appeal against disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a petition moved by Faisal Vawda, a former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader, against lifetime disqualification over the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two police dead in S. Waziristan police station attack

WANNA: Two policemen died and two others sustained wounds when armed men launched an attack on the Ragzai police station in Bermal tehsil of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani among migrants rescued from swamp on Polish-Belarus border

WARSAW: Poland's Border Guard rescued 10 people, one of them from Pakistan, from a swamp on the border with Belarus late on Tuesday, it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top Pakistan, France diplomats plan to tackle climate change

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna have expressed a desire to collaborate on addressing the challenge of climate change,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saudi crown prince expected on November 21

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman is expected to arrive in Pakistan later this month, an official said. "He is expected...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Two police dead in S. Waziristan police station attack

WANNA: Two policemen died and two others sustained wounds when armed men launched an attack on the Ragzai police station in Bermal tehsil of...

ANF seizes 1.5kg of marijuana

Pakistani among migrants rescued from swamp on Polish-Belarus border

Top Pakistan, France diplomats plan to tackle climate change

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.