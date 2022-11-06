World

Thousands march in Peru calling for president’s removal

By AFP
People opposing the government of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo hold a demonstration to demand his resignation in Lima, on November 5, 2022. - Shouting "Castillo out!", thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Lima this Saturday to demand the resignation of leftist president Pedro Castillo, who is under an unprecedented six investigations for alleged corruption. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP) (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images)

LIMA: Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of Lima on Saturday to call for the removal of President Pedro Castillo, the subject of an unprecedented six investigations for corruption.

Opponents of Castillo’s government marched through the capital’s centre until dozens of riot police used tear gas to prevent them from reaching Parliament and the government palace.

“I come to the march to get that corrupt man out. Castillo must leave, that’s what this march is for, to get him out,” protester Nancy Huarcaya told AFP.

“We are here representing millions of Peruvians. Peru can’t take it anymore. We are on the edge of the precipice, economically everything has stagnated,” Carola Suarez, holding a Peruvian flag, told AFP.

Similar demonstrations called by political groups and civil associations took place in other cities around the country, two weeks before the arrival of a delegation from the Organization of American States to “analyze” the political crisis.

At the same time, a mobilization of collectives and unions marched in support of the president in Lima’s San Martin square.

Castillo, a former rural school teacher, has been under nonstop fire since unexpectedly taking power from Peru’s traditional political elite in elections last year.

He has survived two impeachment attempts since taking office in July 2021 and is the target of six criminal investigations for alleged graft and plagiarizing his university thesis.

In addition to these, Peru’s attorney general last month filed a constitutional complaint accusing Castillo of heading a criminal organization involving his family and allies.

Castillo, serving a five-year term that ends in 2026, cannot be criminally tried while in office.

“They will have me until the last day of my term because my people have decided so,” Castillo said Saturday morning at the government palace.

He denies that his family has committed crimes and says he is the victim of a campaign to remove him from power.

Previous articleAustralia roasted by media after World Cup exit
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Putin endorses evacuation of parts of Ukraine’s Kherson region

KHERSON: Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly endorsed the evacuation of civilians from parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Friday, the latest sign of Russia's...
Read more
World

Xi, Scholz meeting – a new beginning between China and west?

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his official visit to China in Beijing on Friday, making him the first...
Read more
World

Radical Hindu leader from Shiv Sena shot dead in India’s Sikh holy city

NEW DELHI: A radical Hindu leader was shot dead in full public view in India on Friday as he protested the alleged desecration of...
Read more
World

Twitter layoffs before US midterms fuel misinformation concerns

WASHINGTON: Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has pledged the platform will not devolve into a "free-for-all hellscape," but experts warn that mass layoffs on...
Read more
World

President Raisi: US plays leading role in fanning flames of wars, causing bloodshed

TEHRAN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi commemorated the anniversary of Aban 13, the National Student Day and the Day of Fight against Global Arrogance on...
Read more
World

Delhi’s air a ‘crime against humanity’, spurs calls to close schools

NEW DELHI: Delhi's 20 million residents were effectively breathing smoke on Thursday as the air quality index (AQI) breached the "severe" and "hazardous" categories...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Supreme Court set to hear contempt case against Imran Khan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday set November 7 as the next date for hearing the contempt of court case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Earlier on...

Book Review: A Unique Collection of Personal Letters

In meeting with family, Imran assures Moazzam’s heirs of support for life

Islamabad IG announces containers removal, return of Sindh policemen

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.