By Editor's Mail
The current literacy rate in Pakistan is 62.3 per cent which means that around 90 million people in the country cannot read and write. It goes without saying that illiteracy is a major cause of unemployment and poverty in the country. Unfortunately, ‘education for all’ has been rendered a mere slogan as the successive governments have failed to focus on this important sector. As a result, the number of out-of-school children in the country is rising and rising, currently standing at around 22.8 million, according to Unicef. The need for family support is the main reason behind a majority of the children opting out of school at a very tender age. Children can be seen working at factories, hotels, cafeterias, auto workshops and as domestic servants. A good number of them can be seen offering their services as car washers. Begging is one profession — yes it a profession, and quite lucrative at that — too many children are stuffed into. Under the circumstances, the government needs to focus on improving public sector schools across the country so as to provide free-of-cost education to all. At the same time, the government must also take steps to nip the evil of child labour in the bud.
SHAHRUKH ALI
LAHORE

