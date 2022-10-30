Missing boy found slaughtered after rape

KASUR: A 12-year-old missing boy who found slaughtered after rape was buried in village Dholan here in the limits of Khudian Police.

Police recovered the body of the boy, a grade 5 student, adopted son of a rickshaw driver. According to first information report, the victim went missing on Friday as he went to the fields to bring fodder for the cattle. When the boy did not return for hours, the family members and villagers launched a search. Later, the family found his body from sugar cane fields.

It was the second rape-cum-murder case in the area in a few days. Earlier, B-Division police had recovered the body of a missing dwarf woman of Jamatpura locality in Kasur, who was strangled after rape in Multan.

Meanwhile, a man shot dead step-sister in Rawalpindi. According to police, the man opened indiscriminate fire on his step-mother, step-sister and younger step-brother in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Resultantly, 18-year-old step-sister Komal died on the spot, while the mother and brother were shifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The accused killer and assaulter, Babar Khan, managed to escape from the crime scene.

According to sources, the mother and younger brother were shifted to DHQ Hospital’s emergency ward in a critical condition. However, the body of the girl has been shifted to mortuary.