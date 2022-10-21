Sports

Pakistan to leave for Azlan Shah Cup on 27th

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan hockey team will depart for Ipoh, Malaysia to take part in the upcoming Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on October 27, with the tournament slated to be held from Nov 1-10.

Ahead of their tournament opener against South Africa on Nov. 1, Pakistan will play Japan in a warm-up fixture.

Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary Haider Hussain said the body had been able to draw in decent sponsorships for the national side and that all the required facilities had have been provided to the team to help it perform well.

The PHF, Haider said, required an NOC from the Pakistan Sports Board before the team’s departure. The PHF secretary added that all relevant documents had been sent to the PSB, despite it not asking for any. Haider hoped the Pakistan squad will benefit from playing against the likes of South Korea, Malaysia, Japan and South Africa, despite the absence of archrivals India.

Pakistan take on Malaysia on Nov. 2 before facing Japan two days later and locking horns with South Korea on Nov. 5. The Umer Bhutta-led side will play their final league match against Egypt, on Nov. 5. The tournament’s knockout fixtures are scheduled to be played on Nov. 9 and 10.

 

Previous articlePakistan has the best bowling attack in T20 World Cup, says Gautham Gambhir
Next articleUK Tory rivals open truncated leadership race
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Pakistan has the best bowling attack in T20 World Cup, says Gautham Gambhir

Former Indian batter Gautham Gambhir has declared the Pakistan cricket team's pace bowling attack as the best in the T20 World Cup 2022. The 41-year-old...
Read more
Sports

Leicester off the bottom with win over Leeds

LEICESTER: Leicester City moved off the bottom of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Leeds United on Thursday, the visitors' seventh game without...
Read more
Sports

Shadab confident of another good show against India

MELBOURNE: Pakistan white-ball cricket team’s vice-captain Shadab Khan has emphasised on “not making small mistakes at crucial stages of matches” to become a champion team. In an...
Read more
Sports

India’s Pant gets ‘goosebumps’ playing Pakistan

MELBOURNE: India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said he gets goosebumps playing arch-rivals Pakistan, calling it "a different kind of feeling" to any other team. The two...
Read more
Sports

Shan Masood’s neurological observations found normal, discharged from hospital: PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday that all of Shan Masood's neurological observations were found normal and his CT scan only...
Read more
Sports

Ireland, Zimbabwe progress at T20 World Cup as West Indies head home

Hobart: Ireland stunned the West Indies to power into the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 on Friday and send the two-time champions crashing out,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

CDWP approves Rs.30 billion from SDF for AJK: Tanveer Ilyas

MUZAFFARABAD: The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Friday said the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved Rs.30 billion...

Pakistani couple arrested in Spain over daughter’s killing

Police search for suspect after hate graffiti painted on Toronto mosque

UK Tory rivals open truncated leadership race

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.