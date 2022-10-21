Pakistan to leave for Azlan Shah Cup on 27th

LAHORE: The Pakistan hockey team will depart for Ipoh, Malaysia to take part in the upcoming Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on October 27, with the tournament slated to be held from Nov 1-10.

Ahead of their tournament opener against South Africa on Nov. 1, Pakistan will play Japan in a warm-up fixture.

Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary Haider Hussain said the body had been able to draw in decent sponsorships for the national side and that all the required facilities had have been provided to the team to help it perform well.

The PHF, Haider said, required an NOC from the Pakistan Sports Board before the team’s departure. The PHF secretary added that all relevant documents had been sent to the PSB, despite it not asking for any. Haider hoped the Pakistan squad will benefit from playing against the likes of South Korea, Malaysia, Japan and South Africa, despite the absence of archrivals India.

Pakistan take on Malaysia on Nov. 2 before facing Japan two days later and locking horns with South Korea on Nov. 5. The Umer Bhutta-led side will play their final league match against Egypt, on Nov. 5. The tournament’s knockout fixtures are scheduled to be played on Nov. 9 and 10.