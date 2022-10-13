NATIONAL

Except petrol, all petroleum products may witness hike

By Ahmad Ahmadani
An employee of a petrol station updates the latests fuel prices on a board in Karachi on June 16, 2022, after a hike in prices of petroleum products by the government. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

— Diesel likely to witness Rs 11.57/litre increase, Petrol Rs 10.78/litre cut during 2nd half of October

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government is likely to jack up the per litre prices of all petroleum products except the petrol for the remaining fifteen days of October,2022 it was learnt on Thursday.

According to sources in oil industry, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) is expected to witness Rs 11.57/litre increase while Kerosene oil price is likely to be increased by Rs 4.52/litre, and light diesel oil (LDO) price may find Rs 7.48/litre hike. However, petrol price is estimated to be reduced by Rs 10.78/litre, they added.

According to the working of the oil industry, the next refinery price of petrol is likely to stand at Rs 168.39/litre while the next ex-depot price of petrol is expected to stand at Rs 214.02/litre. Similarly, the next refinery price of diesel (HSD) would stand at Rs 225.12/litre and the next ex-depot price of diesel is expected to stand at Rs 246.87/litre during the next fifteen days of October, 2022. Likewise, the next refinery price of kerosene oil may stand at Rs 174.07/litre and its next ex-depot price is expected to stand at Rs 196.35/litre. Moreover, the next expected refinery price is likely to stand at Rs 179.49/litre and its next ex-depot price is expected to stand at Rs 193.98/litre.

Above prices are based on current government taxes and last available Pakistan State Oil (PSO) import incidental including US dollar/Pak rupee adjustment, said the working of oil industry.

At present the petrol is available at Rs 224.80/litre, HSD at Rs 235.30/litre, Kerosene oil at Rs 191.83/litre and LDO at Rs 186.50/litre in the open market of the country from 1st October, 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that the coalition government had decreased the prices of petrol by Rs 12.63/litre, HSD Rs 12.13/litre, Kerosene oil Rs 10.19/litre and LDO by Rs 10.78/litre with effect from 1st October, 2022.

The finance ministry in a statement dated 30th September 2020 said that in the wake of reduction of petroleum products prices in the international market and with a view to provide relief to the consumers, the government has decided to decrease the prices of petroleum products.

