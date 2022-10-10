NATIONAL

CPEC landmark project for China-Pakistan cooperation in new era: Mao Ning

By APP

BEIJING: A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a landmark project for cooperation between China and Pakistan and the Chinese side would continue to work with Pakistan to deliver more benefits to people in the region.
“CPEC is an important pilot project for belt and road cooperation and also a landmark project for China Pakistan cooperation in the new era,” Mao Ning said during her regular briefing in response to a question asked by APP.

According to a report titled “Overview of Pakistan’s Power Sector and its Future Outlook” recently published by China Three Gorges International, some 46,500 Pakistanis had been employed so far in the energy project completed under the CPEC framework.

Noting the relevant report and news, the spokesperson said that energy was the most heavily invested area with the most rapid progress and fruits of outcomes.

“It has provided clean, stable and high-quality energy for Pakistan and also offer job opportunities to boost the country’s socio economic development,” she added.

Mao Ning informed that the Chinese side had trained many personnel and technicians for the operation, construction and management of projects and highly acclaimed by the government.

“We will continue to work with Pakistan to make the CPEC an exemplary project for high quality BRI cooperation and deliver more benefits to people in the region,” she added.

“The report added, considering the various economic fissures prevailing in Pakistan, the CPEC power plants have performed commendably in raising overall direct local employment (46,500) throughout Pakistan.”
“The overall socioeconomic demographic of around 46,000 families had been raised, while thus skilled work forces enjoys on-site training by both local and international professional.”

APP

