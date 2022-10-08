Govt committed to set economy on path of sustainable, inclusive growth: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that the

government is committed to set the economy on sustainable and inclusive growth path by taking pragmatic steps to resolve bottlenecks to growth.

The minister held a meeting with Country Director, World Bank Najy Benhassine, and his team at Finance Division here. The minister also shared economic challenges that the country is currently facing and said that the present government is cognizant of these issues and taking steps to resolve hurdles to achieve sustainable economic growth.

He also informed about the devastations caused by the recent floods in the country.

Country Director, World Bank extended felicitations to the Finance Minister on assuming the charge of the office and briefed on existing programmes and future cooperation of the World Bank for Pakistan.

He informed the Finance Minister that the Bank is allocating $2 billion funds from existing World Bank financed projects for emergency operations in flood affected areas to support Pakistan. He further informed that around $ 1.5 billion funds would be mobilized this year due to emergency situation.

Senator Ishaq Dar appreciated the World Bank for being a source of support in pursuing reform agenda and implementing various development projects for the country.

He further said that Pakistan values the financial and technical support provided by the World Bank for the institutional reforms and economic development of the country.

The minister assured Najy Benhassine and his team of meeting prior actions for timely completion of programmes and thanked them for their continuous support and facilitation.