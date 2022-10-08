NATIONAL

Govt committed to set economy on path of sustainable, inclusive growth: Dar

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that the
government is committed to set the economy on sustainable and inclusive growth path by taking pragmatic steps to resolve bottlenecks to growth.

The minister held a meeting with Country Director, World Bank Najy Benhassine, and his team at Finance Division here.  The minister also shared economic challenges that the country is currently facing and said that the present government is cognizant of these issues and taking steps to resolve hurdles to achieve sustainable economic growth.

He also informed about the devastations caused by the recent floods in the country.
Country Director, World Bank extended felicitations to the Finance Minister on assuming the charge of the office and briefed on existing programmes and future cooperation of the World Bank for Pakistan.

He informed the Finance Minister that the Bank is allocating $2 billion funds from existing World Bank financed projects for emergency operations in flood affected areas to support Pakistan. He further informed that around $ 1.5 billion funds would be mobilized this year due to emergency situation.

Senator Ishaq Dar appreciated the World Bank for being a source of support in pursuing reform agenda and implementing various development projects for the country.

He further said that Pakistan values the financial and technical support provided by the World Bank for the institutional reforms and economic development of the country.

The minister assured Najy Benhassine and his team of meeting prior actions for timely completion of programmes and thanked them for their continuous support and facilitation.

Previous articlePower-hungry Imran wants to destroy all institutions: Muqam
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Power-hungry Imran wants to destroy all institutions: Muqam

SWAT: Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial head of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Ameer Muqam on Saturday alleged that Imran Khan wanted to destroy...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese firms join hands to support Pakistan’s post-flood reconstruction process

ISLAMABAD: Chinese infrastructure companies in Pakistan are playing an increasingly important role in supporting the regional economy and livelihoods as the country looks for...
Read more
NATIONAL

British HC reiterates UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner Saturday said that the UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time, reiterating that both the British...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM’s aide accuses Rana Sanaullah of accepting two plots as bribes from housing societies

LAHORE: Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption Brigadier (retd) Mussadiq Abbasi on Saturday said that it has been proven that Interior Minister Rana...
Read more
NATIONAL

National Resilience Day observed to remember Oct 8 earthquake

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the GLOF-II project sponsored by green climate fund and implemented by UNDP,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Helicopter carrying Imran Khan makes emergency landing near Adyala village

RAWALPINDI: A helicopter carrying Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan made an emergency landing near Adyala Jail after developing a technical...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China says US chip export ban could risk global chip giants’...

BEIJING: The US government on Friday released a broad set of technology export controls, including what said to be the "harshest" ban on shipment...

British HC reiterates UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time

CM’s aide accuses Rana Sanaullah of accepting two plots as bribes from housing societies

National Resilience Day observed to remember Oct 8 earthquake

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.