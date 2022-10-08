Power-hungry Imran wants to destroy all institutions: Muqam

SWAT: Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial head of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Ameer Muqam on Saturday alleged that Imran Khan wanted to destroy every institution of the state to please his “foreign masters.”

“Only PML-N could steer the country out of all crises and put on the path to development.”

Talking to media in Charbagh area of Swat District, he termed Imran Khan “king of lies and fraud” who’s motive was to become premier of the country at the cost of the sovereignty of the state.

“Imran Khan is a master of U-turns and a PhD in fraud and deception. The recent leaked audios established beyond any doubt that this man was involved in horse-trading”, Muqam said.

Ameer Muqam said that the state would take stern action against Imran Khan and would bring him to justice. He challenged Mr. Khan to fulfill his wish of long march, claiming that the state response would be very harsh and no one would be allowed to sabotage the law and order situation in the country.

“Fawad Chaudhry has insulted the entire Pashtun community through his mocking remarks. I suppose that Mr Fawad Choudhry had a bad experience with his Pashtun friends”, he remarked.

While responding to a question, he maintained that leadership of PML-N was victimized including Maryam Nawaz and Ishaq Dar.

He hoped that inflation would soon be controlled and there would be an end to the vicious circle. Earlier he distributed cheques among the needy women under Benazir Income Support programme.