NATIONAL

Power-hungry Imran wants to destroy all institutions: Muqam

By Syed Shahabuddin

SWAT: Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial head of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Ameer Muqam on Saturday alleged that Imran Khan wanted to destroy every institution of the state to please his “foreign masters.”

“Only PML-N could steer the country out of all crises and put on the path to development.”

Talking to media in Charbagh area of Swat District, he termed Imran Khan “king of lies and fraud” who’s motive was to become premier of the country at the cost of the sovereignty of the state.

“Imran Khan is a master of U-turns and a PhD in fraud and deception. The recent leaked audios established beyond any doubt that this man was involved in horse-trading”, Muqam said.

Ameer Muqam said that the state would take stern action against Imran Khan and would bring him to justice. He challenged Mr. Khan to fulfill his wish of long march, claiming that the state response would be very harsh and no one would be allowed to sabotage the law and order situation in the country.

“Fawad Chaudhry has insulted the entire Pashtun community through his mocking remarks. I suppose that Mr Fawad Choudhry had a bad experience with his Pashtun friends”, he remarked.

While responding to a question, he maintained that leadership of PML-N was victimized including Maryam Nawaz and Ishaq Dar.

He hoped that inflation would soon be controlled and there would be an end to the vicious circle. Earlier he distributed cheques among the needy women under Benazir Income Support programme.

Previous articleChinese firms join hands to support Pakistan’s post-flood reconstruction process
Syed Shahabuddin
Reporter at Pakistan Today

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Chinese firms join hands to support Pakistan’s post-flood reconstruction process

ISLAMABAD: Chinese infrastructure companies in Pakistan are playing an increasingly important role in supporting the regional economy and livelihoods as the country looks for...
Read more
NATIONAL

British HC reiterates UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner Saturday said that the UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time, reiterating that both the British...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM’s aide accuses Rana Sanaullah of accepting two plots as bribes from housing societies

LAHORE: Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption Brigadier (retd) Mussadiq Abbasi on Saturday said that it has been proven that Interior Minister Rana...
Read more
NATIONAL

National Resilience Day observed to remember Oct 8 earthquake

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the GLOF-II project sponsored by green climate fund and implemented by UNDP,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Helicopter carrying Imran Khan makes emergency landing near Adyala village

RAWALPINDI: A helicopter carrying Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan made an emergency landing near Adyala Jail after developing a technical...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI founding member remanded in FIA custody in prohibited funding case

LAHORE: A Judicial Magistrate here on Saturday remanded Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founding member Hamid Zaman in the Federal Investigation Agency’s custody for two days...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

British HC reiterates UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner Saturday said that the UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time, reiterating that both the British...

CM’s aide accuses Rana Sanaullah of accepting two plots as bribes from housing societies

National Resilience Day observed to remember Oct 8 earthquake

Helicopter carrying Imran Khan makes emergency landing near Adyala village

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.