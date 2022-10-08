CITY

‘Blessing for All’ Foundation set up to highlight life of Holy Prophet

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Ever since the republication of blasphemous caricatures in France and Denmark, the members and Chairman of Blessing for All Foundation Mr. Chaudhary Aurangzeb decided to launch this platform.

The Blessing for All Foundation is dedicated to create content on the Life & Message of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and teachings of Islam. The Foundation is producing documentary films, short films, public service messages, TVC, advertisements and creating all forms of print, audio and video productions about the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Islam.

Real estate tycoon and politician Chaudhry Aurangzeb is the Chairman of this foundation. Poet Amjad Islam Amjad and Major (Retd) Rafiq Hasrat are the members and the founder of Akhuwat Foundation, Dr. Amjad Saqib is the advisor.

The Greatest messenger of Peace, A documentary series created by the filmmaker Mr Ali Zeeshan Amjad. Episode one of this series was released on social media in December 2021 and since then it has been translated in 7 languages and been viewed millions of times. The first episode was primarily targeted to those who are unaware of the compassionate teachings of the prophet Muhammad PBUH. The second episode is under production.

 

