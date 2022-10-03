Covid-19 daily report: 50 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 50 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the ministry of health said on Monday.

The overall tally of the infected people rose to 1,572,767 after adding the fresh cases, according to data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,619 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no new deaths reported, according to the ministry.

On Sunday, 10,139 tests for Covid-19 were conducted, and the latest positivity rate stood at 0.49 percent.

Currently, there are 45 patients who are in critical condition in the country.