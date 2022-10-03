NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 50 new cases

By Staff Report
A labourer sorts onions at a market during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on April 20, 2020. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 50 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the ministry of health said on Monday.

The overall tally of the infected people rose to 1,572,767 after adding the fresh cases, according to data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,619 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no new deaths reported, according to the ministry.

On Sunday, 10,139 tests for Covid-19 were conducted, and the latest positivity rate stood at 0.49 percent.

Currently, there are 45 patients who are in critical condition in the country.

Previous articleNumber of dengue cases continues to rise
Next articleIran’s supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECC takes up wheat import agenda via Gwadar Port

ISLAMABAD: In order to materialize import of wheat via Gwadar Port, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has finally taken up the agenda of importing wheat...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM “deeply obliged” to China for continuous assistance during floods

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was “deeply obliged” to the Chinese government, the Communist Party of China (CPC), Red Cross Society...
Read more
NATIONAL

Japan seeking manpower from Pakistan in IT sector

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi met Ms. Wakako Sakurai, founder and CEO of Plus -W, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM Sindh directs Irrigation dept to clear Indus highway, Roshanabad bridge for vehicular traffic

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday presided over a meeting on the disposal of flood and rainwater from cities, towns, and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Number of dengue cases continues to rise

ISLAMABAD: The number of dengue fever cases is continuing to rise in Pakistan amid an outbreak due to floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nearly 1,700 killed, over 12,800 injured in monsoon rain, floods

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from this season's monsoon rain and flood since mid-June has risen to around 1,695 along with 12,865 others injured, the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Iran’s supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US

DUBAI: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to...

Covid-19 daily report: 50 new cases

Number of dengue cases continues to rise

Nearly 1,700 killed, over 12,800 injured in monsoon rain, floods

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.