NATIONAL

Three more die from dengue

By Monitoring Report
A Pakistani boy walks past the awareness advertisement against the deadly tropical disease dengue fever in Islamabad on September 30, 2011. In less than a month, 126 people have died and more than 12,000 have been diagnosed with the virus, which has spread rapidly among both rich and poor in Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore. Dengue affects between 50 and 100 million people in the tropics and subtropics each year, resulting in fever, muscle and joint ache. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Dengue fever cases continued to surge in Pakistan as at least three more deaths were reported in different parts of the country in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

One death took place in Punjab, one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one in Sindh.

In the last 24 hours, 415 more people were diagnosed with the disease in KP, the provincial health department reported. The number of active cases in the province currently stands at 1,720 and the total number of cases this year has reached 8,485.

Punjab reported 401 new cases in the last 24 hours, the provincial health authorities said. Lahore reported 174 new cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 115 cases. The total number of dengue cases in Punjab this year has now gone up to 6,378.

In the last 24 hours, 330 new infections were reported in Sindh, said the provincial health department. The worst-hit area was Karachi, the provincial capital, which reported 275 new cases.

With the newly reported dengue cases, the September figure to date for the province has risen to 7,257, bringing the local total tally to 9,826 this year.

Islamabad reported 104 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours, the health authorities said. The city’s total tally has risen to 2,435 this year.

Previous article15 killed in floods in 24 hours
Next articleCourt stops arrest of Imran in contempt case
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

China-donated tents providing comfortable environment to flood victims

BADIN: Lali, a three-year-old girl, is malnourished and often cries due to a skin disease. This skin disease along with other water-borne, vector-borne and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab sends mobile clinics to flood-hit areas of Sindh

LAHORE: Punjab government has sent two mobile hospitals to the flood-ravaged cities in Sindh to aid the victims in a step aimed at promoting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet okays action against Imran, aides over cipher-related audio

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet has decided in principle to prosecute Imran Khan, leaders of his party -- including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar --...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab approves Rs100bn for Ehsaas meal programme

LAHORE: The cabinet of Punjab has approved Rs100 billion in funds for the Ehsaas ration discount project. In a tweet, Sania Nishtar, the chairperson of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four militants killed in Balochistan

QUETTA: The counter-terrorism department of Balochistan police on Sunday shot dead four suspected militants in Nasirabad town of name-sake district in the province. A police...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court stops arrest of Imran in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The high court of Islamabad has approved the protective bail of Imran Khan, two days after a junior judge in the capital issued...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy

MANAGUA: Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and...

Cabinet okays action against Imran, aides over cipher-related audio

Punjab approves Rs100bn for Ehsaas meal programme

Four militants killed in Balochistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.