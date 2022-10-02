Three more die from dengue

ISLAMABAD: Dengue fever cases continued to surge in Pakistan as at least three more deaths were reported in different parts of the country in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

One death took place in Punjab, one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one in Sindh.

In the last 24 hours, 415 more people were diagnosed with the disease in KP, the provincial health department reported. The number of active cases in the province currently stands at 1,720 and the total number of cases this year has reached 8,485.

Punjab reported 401 new cases in the last 24 hours, the provincial health authorities said. Lahore reported 174 new cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 115 cases. The total number of dengue cases in Punjab this year has now gone up to 6,378.

In the last 24 hours, 330 new infections were reported in Sindh, said the provincial health department. The worst-hit area was Karachi, the provincial capital, which reported 275 new cases.

With the newly reported dengue cases, the September figure to date for the province has risen to 7,257, bringing the local total tally to 9,826 this year.

Islamabad reported 104 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours, the health authorities said. The city’s total tally has risen to 2,435 this year.