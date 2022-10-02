NATIONAL

15 killed in floods in 24 hours

By Staff Report
An internally displaced flood affected woman looks after her child at a makeshift camp on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Sindh province, on September 2, 2022. (Photo by Akram SHAHID / AFP) (Photo by AKRAM SHAHID/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: At least 15 people were killed in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods in the last 24 hours across Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said.

According to a report released by the NDMA, at least 11 children and four women were among those who lost their lives in separate flood-related incidents.

Balochistan and Punjab had reported five deaths each, while Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan reported four and one killed respectively, the report said.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season’s monsoon rains and floods since mid-June has risen to around 1,693 along with 12,865 injured, the NDMA said.

Additionally, 2,045,349 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 1,160,078 livestock has perished in the rains across the country, it said.

The NDMA further added that 13,074 km of road and 410 bridges were damaged by the floods.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organisations, volunteers and non-government organizations were underway in the flood-hit areas.

Staff Report

