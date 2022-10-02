Punjab approves Rs100bn for Ehsaas meal programme

LAHORE: The cabinet of Punjab has approved Rs100 billion in funds for the Ehsaas ration discount project.

In a tweet, Sania Nishtar, the chairperson of the Ehsaas welfare project, said that 8 million families will benefit from the programme. There will be up to 40 percent discount on flour, and cooking oil under the discounted food programme.

کریانہ دکاندار اس کیو آر کوڈ کو سکین کر کے رجسٹریشن کروائیں۔ جو دکاندار پہلے سے پروگرام میں شامل تھے ان کو دوبارہ رجسٹریشن کی ضرورت نہیں ہے۔ دکانداروں کو ہر سبسڈی سیل پر8فیصد کمیشن اور ہر سہ ماہی میں قرعہ اندازی کے ذریعے قیمتی انعامات دیئے جائیں گے۔ 2/2 pic.twitter.com/8L5N2hfvHS — Senator Dr Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) October 2, 2022

Nishtar added that registration for consumers and shopkeepers started on Sunday. Families who want to benefit from this program should register with the government.