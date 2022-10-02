NATIONAL

Punjab approves Rs100bn for Ehsaas meal programme

By Staff Report
A grocery store in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Friday, July 29, 2022. Pakistan announces its consumer price index (CPI) figures on Aug. 1, 2022. Photographer: Asad Zaidi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAHORE: The cabinet of Punjab has approved Rs100 billion in funds for the Ehsaas ration discount project.

In a tweet, Sania Nishtar, the chairperson of the Ehsaas welfare project, said that 8 million families will benefit from the programme. There will be up to 40 percent discount on flour, and cooking oil under the discounted food programme.

Nishtar added that registration for consumers and shopkeepers started on Sunday. Families who want to benefit from this program should register with the government.

Staff Report

