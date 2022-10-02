Four militants killed in Balochistan

QUETTA: The counter-terrorism department of Balochistan police on Sunday shot dead four suspected militants in Nasirabad town of name-sake district in the province.

A police team encountered the militants in the Nootal neighbourhood of the town after their vehicles were fired at. In an exchange of fire, the attackers were killed on the spot.

Two police have also sustained wounds.

Two of the deceased are residents of the Sohbatpur district of Balochistan. Further investigation into the incident was underway, the police said.