Four militants killed in Balochistan

By Staff Report
Policemen search for evidence at the site of a bomb blast in Quetta on December 30, 2021.

QUETTA: The counter-terrorism department of Balochistan police on Sunday shot dead four suspected militants in Nasirabad town of name-sake district in the province.

A police team encountered the militants in the Nootal neighbourhood of the town after their vehicles were fired at. In an exchange of fire, the attackers were killed on the spot.

Two police have also sustained wounds.

Two of the deceased are residents of the Sohbatpur district of Balochistan. Further investigation into the incident was underway, the police said.

Staff Report

