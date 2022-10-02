NATIONAL

China-donated tents providing comfortable environment to flood victims

By Xinhua
HYDERABAD, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 05: Pakistani flood victims are seen in relief camps which were set up for them following their evacuation from flooded areas in Hyderabad southern Sindh province, Pakistan, on September 05, 2022. The devastating floods across Pakistan has killed more than 1,200 people, injured more than 6,000 people and affected some 33 million people since June 14. (Photo by Ahmed Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

BADIN: Lali, a three-year-old girl, is malnourished and often cries due to a skin disease. This skin disease along with other water-borne, vector-borne and viral diseases are very common among flood-affected internally displaced people (IDPs) in Sindh.

Despite uncountable challenges, Lali’s father Hero, a 35-year-old farmer and an IDP, is quite satisfied with China-donated tents being used in a newly established tent city in Matli town of Badin district in Sindh, where he is currently living along with his family.

“These tents are very good, we feel very good in them. It’s a very strong and very accommodative tent,” Hero told Xinhua.

Around 95 tents were installed in the area where almost 581 people are currently living, including 379 children.

Following the devastation caused by this season’s monsoon rains-triggered heavy floods in Pakistan, China has already delivered 13,000 tents to the country by air. These tents are being utilised for the accommodation of the IDPs.

“It’s a very good quality tent. There is no issue of mosquitoes or water we face in these tents. Everything is good. We are living with comfort,” Magge, Hero’s mother, said.

Hero, who is living in a tent with his mother, wife as well as four daughters and a son, is a farmer and used to cultivate cotton and rice in his village, which is around 500 meters away from the area.

The whole family left their hometown about a month ago after it got flooded and had no other option but to live on a road.

“My home and all my fields were destroyed from the flood water,” he said.

More than 15 days ago, after spending nearly several weeks on the road, the family was allocated a tent by the local authorities and now they feel comparatively relieved in it.

“Hundreds of thousands of times, I want to thank China for its compassion and support to us during this disaster,” Magge said, adding that “we had nothing left and had no place to live so we are very thankful for this support of the Chinese people.”

Sindh has been the worst-hit province of the country where at least 757 people died and 8,422 were injured from the floods since mid-June, according to the latest report released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

A total of 23 districts and around 14.5 million people were affected while 366,682 people are currently living in camps in Sindh, the report said.

Noor Ahmed Khahro, the assistant commissioner of Matli, told Xinhua the floods have affected all of Badin in general but this particular region was one of the most affected parts since it’s a low-lying land.

He said the majority of the region’s population was living in poverty and with the destruction of their homes and agricultural lands, the local authorities had shifted some of the families to this tent area developed with China-donated tents.

Khahro said the victims in the tent area have been provided basic food, clean drinking water, health and education services, and especially good quality tents.

“These tents are quite comfortable, ventilated and heat resilient,” he said, adding that they were designed in a way that ventilation could easily take place inside them.

He said that the tents, along with China-donated canvas, are waterproof due to which the people living in the tent area remained unaffected while the land is still wet, and in case of more rainfall they could easily keep themselves safe from the water.

Khahro said that tents can be completely closed using attached zips, preventing mosquitoes from entering.

According to the local authorities, several other tent areas with China-aided tents were also established in different parts of the province.

Previous articlePunjab sends mobile clinics to flood-hit areas of Sindh
Xinhua

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Punjab sends mobile clinics to flood-hit areas of Sindh

LAHORE: Punjab government has sent two mobile hospitals to the flood-ravaged cities in Sindh to aid the victims in a step aimed at promoting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet okays action against Imran, aides over cipher-related audio

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet has decided in principle to prosecute Imran Khan, leaders of his party -- including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar --...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab approves Rs100bn for Ehsaas meal programme

LAHORE: The cabinet of Punjab has approved Rs100 billion in funds for the Ehsaas ration discount project. In a tweet, Sania Nishtar, the chairperson of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four militants killed in Balochistan

QUETTA: The counter-terrorism department of Balochistan police on Sunday shot dead four suspected militants in Nasirabad town of name-sake district in the province. A police...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court stops arrest of Imran in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The high court of Islamabad has approved the protective bail of Imran Khan, two days after a junior judge in the capital issued...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three more die from dengue

ISLAMABAD: Dengue fever cases continued to surge in Pakistan as at least three more deaths were reported in different parts of the country in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy

MANAGUA: Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and...

Cabinet okays action against Imran, aides over cipher-related audio

Punjab approves Rs100bn for Ehsaas meal programme

Four militants killed in Balochistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.