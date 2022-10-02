NATIONAL

Punjab sends mobile clinics to flood-hit areas of Sindh

By Staff Report
An army doctor checks a woman at a makeshift hospital in the flood affected Rajanpur district, in the Punjab province of Pakistan, on August 2, 2022. - Fierce monsoon rains and deadly flooding have hit Pakistan hard this year particularly in Balochistan province, bordering Iran and Afghanistan. At least 478 people have died so far, including 136 in Balochistan. (Photo by Shahid Saeed MIRZA / AFP) (Photo by SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Punjab government has sent two mobile hospitals to the flood-ravaged cities in Sindh to aid the victims in a step aimed at promoting inter-provincial harmony.

The Primary and Secondary Health Care Department has dispatched the teams and medicines on the directions of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister.

The clinics were sent to the calamity-hit areas in Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot districts.

Elahi said the Punjab government stood with the flood victims in Sindh and other provinces. He said 296 doctors and nine truckloads of medicines were sent to Sindh and Balochistan under the spirit of goodwill.

The Punjab government has also set up medical camps in Sindh and Balochistan. “Punjab is playing the role of big brother very well,” said Elahi.

