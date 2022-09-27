Fawad urges ECP to send reference for Shehbaz’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhary blasted Shehbaz Sharif and said that there was no need to investigate the latest audio leaks from the PM’s house since he himself confirmed their authenticity, demanding that ECP should send a reference to special tribunal for his disqualification forthwith.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s press conference on Tuesday, Fawad Chaudhry said that Shehbaz testified the validity of the leaked audios, therefore, no further investigation was needed in this regard.

He demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan should take prompt action and initiate process to get him disqualified immediately because allowing anymore the power in the hands of “imported clowns” would be disastrous for the country.

Fawad Ch stated that the terrible game of criminals and puppets should be come to a halt since without any further delay and elections should be held instantly to get the country out of the disastrous situation.

Lashing out at the ineptness and incompetence of the imported government, Fawad Ch stated that the cabal of crooks had put a question mark on the honor, respect and security of the Prime Minister’s House.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif reneged on his oath by confirming consultation with Nawaz Sharif on the issue of Army Chief, adding that they had been saying since day one that the constitution had been completely ignored by handing over the affairs of the state to criminals.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif created serious issues for the state institutions through his press conference, adding that the Prime Minister has clearly lied regarding the Supreme Court on the issue of the secret letter.

The PTI leader demanded that Chief Justice of Pakistan should take notice of PM’s statement, as the nation was awaiting.

Talking about PM’s foreign tour expenditures, Fawad Ch stated that there was no need to discuss details of his foreign visits, adding that the details of expenses on foreign trips were not hidden from the nation, which they could even provide the nation again.

He said that a completely ignorant person pertaining to Pakistan’s political and economic requirements made the country isolated globally even during this calamity.

He said that the looted and plundered national wealth in the vaults of Shahbaz Sharif, his brother and the whole family was the main stumbling block to stop the world to help Pakistan in this hour of need.

Fawad Ch revealed that when natural disasters occurred in 2006 and 2010, the world stepped up to help Pakistan wholeheartedly.

Talking about Dar’s homecoming, Fawad stated that the arrival of Dar was a slap on the face of Pakistan’s justice system, adding that when a fugitive returned to his homeland and occupied high positions, the justice system could never gain the public trust no matter how many speeches the judges delivered.