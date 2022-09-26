NATIONAL

ECP reserves verdict on Dar’s empty Senate seat case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has reserved its verdict on a case seeking to declare Ishaq Dar’s Senate seat empty as the latter has not taken oath to his office.

A bench of Election Commission heard the case on Monday.

Lawyer Salman Aslam Butt appeared before the commission on behalf of Dar.

During hearing, ECP Balochistan member observed that the government had issued an ordinance that stipulated that if a member did not take oath to his Senate seat within 60 days, his seat would be deemed empty.

Lawyer Butt said that Dar’s notification regarding winning of Senate seat was issued on March 9 and it was suspended on 29th March, 2018. However, the success notification was restored again after the Supreme Court rejected the petition against the notification.

The lawyer argued that the ordinance did not apply on Ishaq Dar as he could not take oath to his seat when his success notification was already suspended.

The ECP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa member said the question before the bench was: whether Dar had been disqualified or not?

The lawyer contended that under Article 63-P, no one could be disqualified under a law introduced through an ordinance. He further told the bench that the ordinance had already been expired.

He petitioned the Election Commission to withdraw the notification regarding declaring Dar’s Senate seat empty. He argued that if a Senate member did not take oath for five years, even then he could not be disqualified.

The KP member questioned if Dar was disqualified even before the election amendment act, how he could become qualified now! He said the ECP could not interpret the law.

Salman Butt contended that the ordinance enacted by the PTI government was illegal.

However, after hearing arguments, the ECP reserved the judgement on the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ishaq Dar who has been living in self-exile in England is coming to Pakistan with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and he is expected to take oath as Senator on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Dar will also take oath of the post of Finance Minister on the same day replacing Miftah Ismail who has resigned from his post in London on Sunday.

Previous articleChinese govt, people to continue supporting Pakistan’s flood relief efforts: Wang Wenbin
Next articlePM leads condolences for six martyrs in copter crash
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PMO Audio Leaks: Govt decides to procure safer tablets for cabinet meetings

ISLAMABAD: Following the emergence of audio leaks of Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the government has decided to procure better and safer tablets for cabinet...
Read more
NATIONAL

Government urged to import Indian cotton on short supplies

-- Textile industry faces acute shortage of raw materials ISLAMABAD: Pakistan should import cotton from neighbouring India to avoid another balance of payment crisis, said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan opens salvo at Ishaq Dar, terms him ‘biggest conman of Pakistan’

LAHORE: Former premier Imran Khan Monday opened salvo at PML-N leader Ishaq Dar and dubbed him the biggest conman of Pakistan, who he said,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indonesian President dispatches humanitarian aid to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The President of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Monday dispatched humanitarian aid assistance for the flood victims in Pakistan. The Government of Indonesia has joined...
Read more
NATIONAL

Labourers become unemployed due to floods : Sajid Turi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi Monday said thousands of industrial and daily wage labourers had become...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM leads condolences for six martyrs in copter crash

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of six army officials. Prime Minister condoled with the families of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Labourers become unemployed due to floods : Sajid Turi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi Monday said thousands of industrial and daily wage labourers had become...

Putin denounces ‘inhuman terrorist attack’ at school: Kremlin

PM leads condolences for six martyrs in copter crash

ECP reserves verdict on Dar’s empty Senate seat case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.