PM leads condolences for six martyrs in copter crash

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of six army officials.

Prime Minister condoled with the families of martyrs Major Khurram Shahzad, Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, Subidar Abdul Wahid, Sepoy Muhammad Imran, Naik Jalil, and Sepoy Shoaib.

Expressing his deep regret over the unfortunate incident, he said that Pakistan forces have made unprecedented sacrifices for the protection, security and defense of the motherland and nation is proud of their martyrs and will never forget these sacrifices.

He also prayed for the elevation of high ranks of the martyred and patience to their families.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also offered his condolences to the martyrs and said:

“Be it war or peace, the sacrifices of the officers and men of the armed forces for the sake of the motherland are unforgettable.”

On the other hand, PDM and JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom and said that his heart is saddened by the martyrdom of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

“I pray that Allah accepts the martyrdoms of the martyrs and gives them high status. This is not only the grief of the families of the martyrs, it is the grief of the entire nation,” he said.

Similarly, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan expressed regret over the martyrdom of six personnel including two pilots in the accident

In a different message he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.