NATIONAL

PM leads condolences for six martyrs in copter crash

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of six army officials.

Prime Minister condoled with the families of martyrs Major Khurram Shahzad, Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, Subidar Abdul Wahid, Sepoy Muhammad Imran, Naik Jalil, and Sepoy Shoaib.

Expressing his deep regret over the unfortunate incident, he said that Pakistan forces have made unprecedented sacrifices for the protection, security and defense of the motherland and nation is proud of their martyrs and will never forget these sacrifices.

He also prayed for the elevation of high ranks of the martyred and patience to their families.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also offered his condolences to the martyrs and said:

“Be it war or peace, the sacrifices of the officers and men of the armed forces for the sake of the motherland are unforgettable.”

On the other hand, PDM and JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom and said that his heart is saddened by the martyrdom of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

“I pray that Allah accepts the martyrdoms of the martyrs and gives them high status. This is not only the grief of the families of the martyrs, it is the grief of the entire nation,” he said.

Similarly, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan expressed regret over the martyrdom of six personnel including two pilots in the accident

In a different message he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.

Previous articleECP reserves verdict on Dar’s empty Senate seat case
Next articlePutin denounces ‘inhuman terrorist attack’ at school: Kremlin
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PMO Audio Leaks: Govt decides to procure safer tablets for cabinet meetings

ISLAMABAD: Following the emergence of audio leaks of Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the government has decided to procure better and safer tablets for cabinet...
Read more
NATIONAL

Government urged to import Indian cotton on short supplies

-- Textile industry faces acute shortage of raw materials ISLAMABAD: Pakistan should import cotton from neighbouring India to avoid another balance of payment crisis, said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan opens salvo at Ishaq Dar, terms him ‘biggest conman of Pakistan’

LAHORE: Former premier Imran Khan Monday opened salvo at PML-N leader Ishaq Dar and dubbed him the biggest conman of Pakistan, who he said,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indonesian President dispatches humanitarian aid to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The President of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Monday dispatched humanitarian aid assistance for the flood victims in Pakistan. The Government of Indonesia has joined...
Read more
NATIONAL

Labourers become unemployed due to floods : Sajid Turi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi Monday said thousands of industrial and daily wage labourers had become...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP reserves verdict on Dar’s empty Senate seat case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has reserved its verdict on a case seeking to declare Ishaq Dar’s Senate seat empty as the latter...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Labourers become unemployed due to floods : Sajid Turi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi Monday said thousands of industrial and daily wage labourers had become...

Putin denounces ‘inhuman terrorist attack’ at school: Kremlin

PM leads condolences for six martyrs in copter crash

ECP reserves verdict on Dar’s empty Senate seat case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.