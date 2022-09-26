World

Putin denounces ‘inhuman terrorist attack’ at school: Kremlin

By Agencies
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 30: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin speeches during his talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Kremlin, June 30, 2022, in Moscow, Russia. Indonesian President and current Chairman of G20 Widodo is visiting Ukraine and Russia this week. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday denounced an “inhuman terrorist attack” at a school in central Russia’s Izhevsk, where a gunman opened fire leaving at least 13 people dead, including children, the Kremlin said.

“President Putin deeply mourns the deaths of people, children at a school where there was a terrorist attack by a person, who apparently belongs to a neo-fascist group,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“The president wishes for the recovery of those injured as a result of this inhuman terrorist attack,” Peskov added.
Investigators said six adults and seven children died in the attack that also left more than 20 people injured.
The attacker, who was said to be wearing clothes with Nazi symbols, committed suicide, investigators said.

Agencies

