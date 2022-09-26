Labourers become unemployed due to floods : Sajid Turi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi Monday said thousands of industrial and daily wage labourers had become unemployed due to catastrophic floods in the country and the government’s priority was to provide employments to them in collaboration with international organizations.

He said this during his visit to International Labor Organisation (ILO).

Federal Secretary and other senior officers of the ministry also accompanied him.

From the ILO and OIC Peter Buwembo and Manzoor Khaliq, Sr. Technical Specialist, Employment, DW, Peace and Resilience, ILO Geneva, briefed the minister and his team on the process of collecting and assimilating data based on existing national surveys.

The minister was informed about unemployment and difficulties of workers due to floods by ILO.

The problems faced by the workers due to flood and the measures taken to solve them were discussed in the meeting.

The minister said “ Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development is aware of all kinds of labour’s problems and is trying hard to solve them.”

Sajid Turi showed his commitment to cooperate international organisations for the speedy rehabilitation of the victims.