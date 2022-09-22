NATIONAL

Women-only bus service to hit roads in GB

By Staff Report

GILGIT: In a first-of-its-kind project to facilitate their travel, a women-only pink bus service will hit the roads in the capital city of Gilgit and Skardu later this month, the region’s chief secretary said.

Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani said the free-of-cost pink bus service will operate on key routes during the peak rush hours.

This is “great news for our daughters, sisters and mothers of Gilgit-Baltistan. Now they will be able to travel in a safe and comfortable environment and go freely to their educational institutions, hospitals, and markets,” Wani said.

FREE SCHOOL MEALS:

Meanwhile, public schools in the picturesque mountainous region have initiated on Wani’s order the provision of free meals to students. On Thursday, meals were provided to ninth graders in Sonikot Bala School in Gilgit.

“The enrollment rate is increasing every day due to this initiative,” his office said.

