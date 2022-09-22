NATIONAL

NUST, Cranfield University ink multi-pronged MoU

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious Cranfield University (CU), United Kingdom to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Cranfield, United Kingdom, said a message received here.

The MoU envisions strong bilateral cooperation that would pave the way for a myriad of collaborative activities in several academic and research domains.

Rector NUST Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, himself a graduate of Cranfield University, led the NUST delegation to CU for signing of the agreement that would have far-reaching positive dividends for both sides.

Other members of the NUST delegation included Pro-Rector RIC Dr Rizwan Riaz and Dir Coordination Mr Imran Malik. Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor of CU Professor Karen Holford FREng CBE, accompanied by Pro-Vice-Chancellors Professor Simon Pollard and Professor Dame Helen Atkinson and senior executives from CU, warmly received the delegates.

Rector NUST condoled with the hosts on passing of the Queen, and thanked them for their hospitality.

Both the chairs pinned high hopes on the success and fruitfulness of the budding cooperation.

CU specialises in postgraduate studies and research and boasts very strong industrial partnerships and world-class expertise.

NUST holds a high pedestal among universities of Pakistan with a regular inflow of brightest students from across the country.

The cooperation will go a long way in providing opportunities to NUST students to benefit from CU’s expertise and facilities, while CU will gain access to a large pool of motivated and capable researchers of NUST.

Under this multi-pronged partnership, CU and NUST will collaborate in multiple thematic areas through different initiatives.

These joint ventures will initially focus on as diverse fields as Manufacturing, Aerospace, Materials, Energy, Sustainability, Rail and Automotive Engineering.

The partnership will also cover joint research and publications, student exchanges, faculty mobility, capacity building, etc.

Offering 145 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across seven disciplines, NUST’s partnership with CU will further reinforce the academic strengths of NUST in producing graduates fully poised to take on current and impending challenges in the technologically advanced world, thereby aligning with CU’s mission to create leaders in technology and management.

Staff Report

