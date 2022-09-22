NATIONAL

Two-day exhibition kick-starts to commemorate 92nd National day of Saudi Arabia

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in collaboration with The Centaurus Mall, Islamabad has organized a two days exhibition to commemorate the 92nd National day of Saudi Arabia.

On this auspicious occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO Centaurus Mall
hosted H.E. Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia to celebrate the everlasting friendship between the two brotherly
countries.

Mr. Sardar Yasir highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Saudi
Arabia and Pakistan. He further added that Pakistan accords great importance
to friendly ties and the warmth existing between both the countries. He
mentioned that KSA has significantly contributed towards economic growth,
health and education sectors of Pakistan. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan pointed
out that over the years, the two countries have succeeded in developing a
unique synergy for mutual development. Saudi Arabia is home to the largest
number of Pakistani expatriates in the region who are contributing
significantly in the form of remittances, they remit nearly $6 billion from
Saudi Arabia every year.

Speaking on the occasion HE Ambassador of KSA appreciated the
role/contribution of nearly 2.7 million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia
in different spheres/sectors. He reiterated to further augment the bond
between both the nations. He stated that we will continue to enhance
the bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia which stood at $1.871 billion in
2017-18 with exports amounting to $170 million and imports at $1.7 billion.
Since 1971, Pakistanis have contributed toward building the Kingdom’s
infrastructure. Also present on the occasion the Federal Minster for
Interior Rana Sanaullah highlighted the degree of respect the Pakistanis
possesses towards Khadmain Harmain, Sharifain.He added that the present
Government is fully committed to strengthening the friendly relationship
between the two great nations.

