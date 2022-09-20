Opinion

After the deluge

No time for cheap point scoring

By Editorial
0
0

On his political tour of the country, former premier Imran Khan criticised PM Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for being abroad at a time of natural calamity like this.

Perhaps the PTI chief does not realise that not only are such visits a part of the job description of the prime minister (and obviously the foreign minister) but they also serve useful in order to get help from the international community when it comes to disaster relief. If the former prime minister were to take off his political goggles, he just might realise that the sheer scale of the disaster makes it impossible for relief and rehabilitation to take place without international support.

- Advertisement -

As it is, he made some very ill thought out statements during the very initial days of the current climate catastrophe, when he expressed doubts over whether the funds collected will be going to the right places. Even though he backtracked a bit from those initial statements, his more confrontational talking points always reverberate through his support base, which is unaffected by his subsequent distancing from said statements and, in some cases, even formal apologies in court.

The sheer chutzpah of stating that the federal government is not taking the floods seriously while Khan, whose party runs close to two-thirds of the nation, is on a series of political rallies. The federal government might coordinate, it might get funds from abroad, it might even use federal forces like central policy forces and civil armed militias to help chip in as far as rescue efforts are concerned, it is the provincial governments that are a primary agents of rescue, relief and rehabilitation, whether it is through the police or the various district administrations.

Previous articleShaukat Tarin to head PTI’s core team to prepare economic roadmap: Imran Khan
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Confessions

Beliefs are strange creatures. Opinions reached after thorough deliberation, those held by one’s elders and friends, and one’s wishes and daydreams are all lumped...
Read more
Comment

Are words enough?

“We never rise to the level of our goals but fall to the level of our systems” is what James Clear’s best seller Atomic Habits claims. The...
Read more
Comment

Use of Afghan territory against Pakistan

The talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) facilitated by the Afghan Taliban had raised hopes of an end to terrorism in the tribal areas...
Read more
Editorials

Hard tasks ahead for PML-N led government

Imran Khan has said elections are the only way to avert revolution looming large at the country. Keeping the establishment’s sensitivities in mind this...
Read more
Editorials

Plus ça change

A spate of violence always causes panic in any population, but for the people of Swat in particular and the Malakand Division in general,...
Read more
Letters

Tourism in Pakistan

Pakistan has beauty so wonderful, varied and unique — snow-capped lofty mountain peaks that attract mountaineers from around the world, exotic wildlife, picturesque lakes,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Soldier martyred repulsing terror attack from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom while thwarting a terrorist attack from Afghanistan in bordering Dwatoi area of North Waziristan district. According to Inter-Services...

ADB working on significant relief package for flood-hit Pakistan

EU envoy calls on COAS: Pakistan values multi-domain ties with EU

KU Confucius Institute donates Rs0.6m for flood victims

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.