Historical park restored in Gilgit

GILGIT: The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has restored the historical Danyor Park located near Karakoram International University, a place region’s chief secretary said presented an excellent view of the hanging bridge and tunnel connecting Danyor city.

Mohyuddin Wani, who was posted to the region in April, said the park was in a dilapidated condition attracting garbage. “It was in a dismal state with broken benches, missing lights and a rocky jogging track,” he said.

“The property was also disputed and nominated in a number of lawsuits which hindered any maintenance work,” Wani added.

Wani, however, tasked the Gilgit Development Authority (GDA) to carry out the uplift work, just as his office negotiated with the litigants to removed legal hindrances.

As part of the work, the benches were repaired and replaced, broken pavements and sitting areas repaired and their superstructure repainted, lights refitted, garbage removed, surveillance cameras installed and jogging tracks installed.

Previously, the park lacked a water supply which made it difficult to grow plants. “With a new sump pump, water is lifted from the river and stored in a rehabilitated tank. The new plants and grass is being watered and will grow well after a season,” Wani said.

The management of the facility will also use the nursery area to grow more plants and place them in various areas of the city, he added.

Danyor Park has become a popular spot for members of the public living in surrounding areas, Wani observed. He further said work on improvement of the name-sake Hanging Bridge and Tunnel is also in progress.