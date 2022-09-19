NATIONAL

Historical park restored in Gilgit

By Staff Report

GILGIT: The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has restored the historical Danyor Park located near Karakoram International University, a place region’s chief secretary said presented an excellent view of the hanging bridge and tunnel connecting Danyor city.

Mohyuddin Wani, who was posted to the region in April, said the park was in a dilapidated condition attracting garbage. “It was in a dismal state with broken benches, missing lights and a rocky jogging track,” he said.

“The property was also disputed and nominated in a number of lawsuits which hindered any maintenance work,” Wani added.

Wani, however, tasked the Gilgit Development Authority (GDA) to carry out the uplift work, just as his office negotiated with the litigants to removed legal hindrances.

As part of the work, the benches were repaired and replaced, broken pavements and sitting areas repaired and their superstructure repainted, lights refitted, garbage removed, surveillance cameras installed and jogging tracks installed.

Previously, the park lacked a water supply which made it difficult to grow plants. “With a new sump pump, water is lifted from the river and stored in a rehabilitated tank. The new plants and grass is being watered and will grow well after a season,” Wani said.

The management of the facility will also use the nursery area to grow more plants and place them in various areas of the city, he added.

Danyor Park has become a popular spot for members of the public living in surrounding areas, Wani observed. He further said work on improvement of the name-sake Hanging Bridge and Tunnel is also in progress.

Previous articleClimate impacts heading to ‘uncharted territories of destruction’: UN chief
Next articleChina plays important role in multiple areas of cooperation in SCO: Sharif
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Army chief arrives in China on state visist

BEIJING: Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the army chief, arrived in Beijing on a two-day state visit to China, his office said. During the visit, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Iqbal urges collective effort for early rehabilitation of flood-hit cities

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Monday reassured that the government with the collective efforts of all provincial governments will leave no...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan floods: exhibition booth setup in UN building ahead of GA meeting

UNITED NATIONS: A exhibition of photos showing the devastation left behind by the climate-induced floods in Pakistan has been set up in the United...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan continues to see growth in dengue cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to see an increase in dengue cases amid the recent outbreak due to the ongoing floods in the country. A total of...
Read more
NATIONAL

China plays important role in multiple areas of cooperation in SCO: Sharif

ISLAMABAD: As a founding member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), China has played an important role in multiple areas of cooperation in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Climate impacts heading to ‘uncharted territories of destruction’: UN chief

LONDON: The impacts of climate change are "heading into uncharted territories of destruction", UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned on the release of a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

China plays important role in multiple areas of cooperation in SCO:...

ISLAMABAD: As a founding member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), China has played an important role in multiple areas of cooperation in the...

Historical park restored in Gilgit

Climate impacts heading to ‘uncharted territories of destruction’: UN chief

Britain and the world say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.