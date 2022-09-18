NATIONAL

Imran says Lahore business district will be launched in October

By Staff Report
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) arrives to appear before the High Court in Islamabad on August 31, 2022. - A Pakistan's court on August 31 adjourned contempt proceedings against Khan for a week in a case criticising a magistrate, his party officials said. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chair, has said the groundwork for over 100 skyscrapers in Punjab’s first Central Business District Punjab (CBDP) to accommodate businesses at a central location in Lahore will be launched on October 22.

In addition to “reshaping the entire infrastructure” of the vicinity, the first-of-its-kind project to accommodate businesses in the central Lahore location will convert the “dead capital into viable transactions channelling wealth generation for the country”, the former prime minister said in a series of tweets.

“To compliment futuristic vertical development, [the] groundwork will commence October 22 on [Lahore’s] Main [Boulevard Gulberg] reshaping [the] entire infrastructure of the vicinity,” he said.

Khan further said that “similar projects with immense potential” will be launched across Punjab leading to economic growth and prosperity by providing multiple opportunities for domestic and foreign direct investment (FDI).

In February last year, then prime minister Khan laid the foundation stone of the ambitious project at the Walton Airport site in Lahore, asserting the project would help create much-needed wealth to pay off foreign loans that had accumulated over the past “decade of darkness”.

He called the project an out-of-the-box initiative to create wealth, overcome fiscal as well as current account deficits and sustain the country’s economy and considered it a high time to increase the country’s income and decrease expenditures to come out of the quagmire of deficits.

Staff Report

