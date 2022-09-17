NATIONAL

42,000 cops guard processions on Chehlum of Imam Hussain

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the instructions of Punjab Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, foolproof security arrangements were made for mourning processions and Majalis on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) across the province.

According to details, a total of 301 processions and 530 Majalis were organized across the province, for which more than 42,000 officers, personnel and volunteers were deployed. Four-layered security was provided as per SOPs to A-category processions and majlis in all districts while the security arrangements of processions and majlis continued to be monitored from control room at Central Police Office.

On the other hand, foolproof security arrangements were made for annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh along with the chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in the provincial capital, and more than 10,000 officials, officers and volunteers were deployed for security of processions and Majalis in Lahore.

With the help of Safe City cameras, the security arrangements of processions, Majlis and Urs were directly monitored, while lady officials performed the duties for the security and checking of women mourners and pilgrims.

During the processions held on the streets of all the districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad, there was a smooth flow of traffic through alternative routes and traffic wardens and additional staff were deployed.  Spokesperson Punjab Police said that section 144 was enforced on the directives of Punjab Home Department and strict implementation of weapons display, aerial firing and double riding was ensured and compliance with Loudspeaker Act was strictly implemented.

 

