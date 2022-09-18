Army will do everything possible to ensure hard-earned peace in Swat: Lt-Gen Hayat

PESHAWAR: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat visited Swat and met with tribal elders from Malakand, Buner, Shangla and Dir, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to military’s public relations wing, Corps Commander Peshawar met with tribal elders of Swat and lauded their support to security forces during the Swat operation.

He said swift and unparalleled successes in Swat against terrorists were only possible because people fought shoulder to shoulder with security forces.

کور کمانڈر پشاور لیفٹیننٹ جنرل حسن اظہر حیات نے سوات کا دورہ کیا. کور کمانڈر نے مالاکنڈ، بونیر، شانگلہ اور مردان کے قبائلی عمائدین اور معززین سے ملاقات کی۔@OfficialDGISPR #Swat #PeacefulPakistan pic.twitter.com/pP3MUc1pEv — Concept TV News (@ConceptTVNews) September 17, 2022

Lt-Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat said after the successful completion of operations and return to normalcy a peaceful transition was ensured for civil administration and LEAs.

The Corps Commander said Army will do everything possible to ensure that no one takes law into his own hands disturbing the hard-earned peace and economic activities vital for the livelihood of the local population.

The Corps Commander praised the local elders for their unwavering support to the security forces during the war against terrorism, especially the Swat operation.

The tribal elders expressed full confidence in Pakistan Army and its capabilities and assured full support to the security forces and other law enforcement agencies.