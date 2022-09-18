NATIONAL

Army will do everything possible to ensure hard-earned peace in Swat: Lt-Gen Hayat

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat visited Swat and met with tribal elders from Malakand, Buner, Shangla and Dir, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to military’s public relations wing, Corps Commander Peshawar met with tribal elders of Swat and lauded their support to security forces during the Swat operation.

He said swift and unparalleled successes in Swat against terrorists were only possible because people fought shoulder to shoulder with security forces.

Lt-Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat said after the successful completion of operations and return to normalcy a peaceful transition was ensured for civil administration and LEAs.

The Corps Commander said Army will do everything possible to ensure that no one takes law into his own hands disturbing the hard-earned peace and economic activities vital for the livelihood of the local population.

The Corps Commander praised the local elders for their unwavering support to the security forces during the war against terrorism, especially the Swat operation.

The tribal elders expressed full confidence in Pakistan Army and its capabilities and assured full support to the security forces and other law enforcement agencies.

 

 

Previous article42,000 cops guard processions on Chehlum of Imam Hussain
Next articleImran holds third flood relief telethon today
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM urges philanthropists to send food items for infants in flood-hit areas

Bad weather forces PM to cancel Mianwali, Tank visit ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appealed to the well-to-do segments of society...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran holds third flood relief telethon today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief (PTI) Chief Imran Khan announced holding the third flood relief telethon on Sunday (today) at 9pm. The PTI chief said that...
Read more
NATIONAL

42,000 cops guard processions on Chehlum of Imam Hussain

LAHORE: On the instructions of Punjab Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, foolproof security arrangements were made for mourning processions and Majalis on Chehlum...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz, son major beneficiary as accountability courts return 50 graft cases to NAB

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, accountability courts have withdrawn 50 major corruption cases against suspects, including cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The relief has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Seeking unconditional apology, Rana Shamim disowns affidavit in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Former Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) chief judge Rana Shamim on Saturday completely disowned his affidavit that accused former CJP Saqib Nisar of manipulating judicial proceeding...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tenure of three GB judges extended

GILGIT: Three judges of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have been granted one-year extension in their tenures. The notification, the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs issued on Saturday after...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Importance of Critical Thinking

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has become a great patron for the students for the last few years, with a number...

Deadly Silence

Bulging Pockets

Whither food security?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.