PM, Putin reaffirm commitment to expand trade, security cooperation

Putin says gas supplies to Pakistan possible as part of infrastructure in place

Shehbaz says Pakistan keen for timely completion of CASA-1000 power project

SAMARKAND/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Russian President Vladimir V. Putin wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to work closely with Russia to further expand and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State held here, the prime minister said Pakistan was committed to expand cooperation with Russia across all areas of mutual benefit including food security, trade & investment, energy, defence and security.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President H.E Vladimir Putin shake hands ahead of their meeting in Samarqand Uzbekistan. pic.twitter.com/lQHKeGEfQe — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 15, 2022

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

The prime minister thanked President Putin for Russia’s expression of solidarity and support for the people affected by the massive floods in Pakistan. He also shared details of the devastating impact of this climate-induced calamity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs for a meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.#PakPMatSCO #SCOSummit2022 pic.twitter.com/neO8jTak3a — PM Shehbaz Sharif (Updates) (@ShehbazUpdates) September 15, 2022

Prime Minister Sharif expressed satisfaction at steady growth of Pakistan-Russia relations, which were marked by strong mutual trust and understanding.

It was agreed to convene the next meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) in Islamabad at an early date.

Appreciating Russia’s constructive role in Afghanistan, the prime minister said that both Pakistan and Russia had vital stakes in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He said that it was essential to intensify the pace of international engagement on Afghanistan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to support all regional and international efforts to stabilize Afghanistan.

The premier arrived in Samarkand today on a two-day trip where he will attend the 22nd annual meeting of the Council of Heads of State (CHS) of the SCO.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Defence Minister Khwaja Asif are also accompanying him. Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov received the prime minister upon his arrival at the airport.

PM MEETS OTHER WORLD LEADERS

On the sidelines of the SCO summit, PM Shehbaz met several world leaders including Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi. The two leaders acknowledged moving forward positive trajectory of bilateral relations.

Earlier in the day, the premier held a meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed issues of mutual interest.

The meeting focused on strengthening Pak-Uzbek ties in diverse fields for the benefit of the two brotherly nations.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asif, Ismail, and other senior officials attended the meeting as well.

The PM also met President of Tajikistan Emamoli Rahmon, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said. “Both leaders agreed to bolster and expand the scope of mutually beneficial fraternal ties,” she tweeted.

MEETING WITH TAJIKISTAN’S PRESIDENT EMOMALI RAHMON

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed Pakistan’s resolve for the timely completion of the important CASA-1000 power project, aimed at the transmission of electricity from the Central Asian state.

PM @CMShehbaz meets President of Tajikistan H.E Emamoli Rahmon, on sidelines of 22nd Summit of SCO. Both leaders agreed to bolster and expand scope of mutually beneficial fraternal ties. #PAKPMatSCO #SCOSummit2022 pic.twitter.com/AOhDIv8aBo — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) September 15, 2022

In a meeting with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of Council meeting in Samarkand, the two leaders held wide-ranging talks covering all aspects of the mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation including regional and international issues.

The prime minister emphasized the expansion of cooperation in the field of road transportation and underscored the importance of connectivity.

He underlined Pakistan’s readiness to facilitate the provision of access to Gwadar and Karachi to Tajikistan.

President Rahmon extended profound sympathies and condolences over the loss of human lives and devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and assured of Tajikistan’s full support in the efforts for relief and rehabilitation of the affected people.

PM Sharif thanked Tajikistan for its support to the flood-affected people in Pakistan and shared details of the devastation caused by the massive floods, induced by climate change.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of SCO-CHS 2022 in Samarqand, Uzbekistan pic.twitter.com/XNDMvRFgPE — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 15, 2022

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the growing political, trade, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

He underscored the need for a strategic partnership aimed at boosting security, mutual trust, countering the current global threats and challenges, enhancing regional stability, and expanding political, trade and economic cooperation.

Both the leaders accorded particular focus on further strengthening of reliable and constructive high-level contacts, inter-parliamentary ties, defence and security relations between the two countries.

The prime minister underlined the importance of regular meetings of bilateral institutional mechanisms and establishment of mutually beneficial cooperation in the implementation of energy projects.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in Samarqand, Uzbekistan on the sidelines of SCO Summit pic.twitter.com/Uh99itXyPb — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 15, 2022

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to work together to strengthen peace, stability and security in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and senior officials were present.