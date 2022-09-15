‘Imported govt’ lost credibility inside, outside Pakistan: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan on Thursday said that the incumbent government has lost its credibility inside and outside Pakistan and they have no plan to deal with a crippling economy.

“There will be no economic stability unless there is a political stability. Whatever excuse they give for delaying elections, the entire nation is the ultimate sufferer here,” he said while addressing his supporters.

Imran Khan pointed out that the government assured that economy would stabilize once IMF releases its loan tranche, however, despite receiving money after implementing strict conditions, the economy has not yet stabilize.

He lamented that Pakistan has never witnessed this level of inflation as rupee continues to lose its value despite an IMF bailout.

“I can easily claim that PTI is the most popular and nationwide party and the entire opposition is only bent on getting a clean chit in their cases rather than caring for the countrymen. They do not have any solution to deal with economic crisis,” he said.

He reminded the opposition that before coming to power, they portrayed Shehbaz Sharif as the one who could sort out all issues, however, after ascending to power he failed to deliver.

“We got the biggest current account deficit of US$20 billion as compared to the incumbent government that only inherited a deficit of $16 billion,” he shared a comparison, adding that PTI inherited $9.5 billion in foreign reserves as compared to $16 billion in reserves when no-trust move was tabled against him.

Even after striking an IMF deal, the government has $8.8 billion of foreign reserves now, he said.

Imran Khan further compared that petrol prices in global markets were at $103 per barrel when they hiked the fuel prices to Rs150 per litre, however, the incumbent government has increased the price to Rs230 per litre when the prices are declining in international markets.

He further shared how prices of flour, rice and other basic commodities have been hiked, making it difficult for a common man to meet his ends. “These people used to protest against any hike in prices by our government and take out protest rallies. But what they have done today has further exposed them.”

“I do not have any personal benefit in early elections but since these people are only bent on getting clean chit in their cases, it could further hurt the country politically and economically,” he said. “I once again demand to hold early election to pull out the country from the ongoing crisis.”