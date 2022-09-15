Key highway reopened to speed aid to flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Engineers and troops cleared a key highway Thursday that will enable aid workers to speed supplies to survivors of devastating floods that have left thousands homeless and killed 1,486 people.

Traffic between the flood-hit city of Quetta and Sindh remained suspended for weeks after floods damaged the highway. The blockage had forced the military to deliver aid to victims by helicopters and boats.

As they reopened the route, engineers in flood-hit Balochistan also restored the power supply for millions, according to a government statement. And the disaster’s death toll became more clear. On Thursday, the United Nations’ children agency (UNICEF) said 528 children were among those killed in the floods.

The National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC) said the worst-ever deluge destroyed 390 bridges and washed away over 12,000 kilometres of roads across the country.

The inundation of roads affected the government’s response to floods, and people complained they were still waiting for the government’s help.

The crisis affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70 percent of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. At one point, a third of the territory was submerged.