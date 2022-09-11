World

Hundreds evacuated in west Indonesia after magnitude 6.1 earthquake

By Reuters
People gather outside their homes following an earthquake off Indonesia's Mentawai Islands, at Muara Sikabaluan village in Siberut Utara, West Sumatra province on September 11, 2022. (Photo by BAMBANG SAGURUNG / AFP) (Photo by BAMBANG SAGURUNG/AFP via Getty Images)

JAKARTA: About 200 people evacuated to higher ground after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck islands in western Indonesia on Sunday, causing some property damage, the country’s disaster mitigation agency BNPB said.

The quake in the Mentawai Islands west of Sumatra struck at a depth of 27 km (17 miles) and was followed by one of magnitude 5.3 in the same area, authorities said. There was no danger of a tsunami.

One person was injured in the head by falling wood, and a school and health centre were among properties slightly damaged, the disaster agency said.

Mentawai resident Nurjuli Hasanah told Reuters the quake felt strong and shook her wooden house. “Some of (the residents) are still in an evacuation shelter and some have gone back home,” she said.

Also on Sunday, east of the vast Indonesian archipelago, an earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the Eastern New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea, reportedly damaging property and spreading panic among residents.

Indonesia straddles the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, where different tectonic plates of the Earth’s crust meet and create frequent seismic activity.

Previous articleAppeal to start in French court over Charlie Hebdo attack
Next articleTwo decades later, 9/11 self-professed mastermind awaits trial
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Appeal to start in French court over Charlie Hebdo attack

PARIS: An appeal trial is set to begin Monday as two men ruled to have helped gunmen prepare a deadly 2015 attack on Charlie...
Read more
World

China hopes new UN human rights chief will stand for impartiality, non-politicization: envoy

UNITED NATIONS: China hopes that the new UN human rights chief will lead the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR) in...
Read more
World

Bihar police arrest 8-year-old Muslim boy, demand money to release him

PATNA: Following the anti-Muslim violence in Barhariya city in Siwan district of the Indian state of Bihar on Thursday, police arrested about a dozen...
Read more
World

Indian SC refuses to entertain pleas calling for arrest of blasphemer BJP leader

NEW DELHI: In yet another act of anti-Muslim bias, the Indian Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea seeking the arrest of Bharatiya...
Read more
World

UK police step up security for first state funeral since 1965

LONDON: As Britain prepares to stage its first state funeral in nearly six decades, security officials are planning what is expected to be the...
Read more
World

Charles III proclaimed king vowing to follow ‘inspiring’ queen

LONDON: With a trumpet fanfare and gun salutes, Charles III was officially proclaimed king at a pomp-filled ceremony on Saturday, at which he pledged...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Over 12.5mn homeless in flood-hit Sindh, says chief minister

-- Shah fears floodwater may take 'three to six months' to drain KARACHI: Syed Murad Ali Shah, chief minister of Sindh, said the number of...

PM thanks UN boss for ‘support’ to flood victims

Floods interrupt education of 3.5mn children: UN

Two decades later, 9/11 self-professed mastermind awaits trial

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.