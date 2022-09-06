NATIONAL

Elite Forces always ready to fight internal enemies: IGP

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar said on Tuesday that Elite Force Jawans are always ready to fight internal enemies including terrorists and criminals, saying efforts and sacrifices of the force in this regard are a golden chapter in the Punjab Police history.

“On Pakistan Defense Day, we have to renew our commitment to rid the motherland of internal enemies and for this sacred mission, sacrifices rendered by elite force need no introduction.”

Police IG Police Faisal Shahkar expressed the views while addressing officers and officials during a meeting and later talk with media representatives during his visit to Elite Training Center here on Tuesday.

The IG Police said the elite force performs its duty in all highly professional manner including the elimination of hideouts of hardened criminals in the Kacha area. Faisal Shahkar said that Elite Force is an integral wing of the Punjab Police which has been playing a significant role in eradication of anti-social elements. He directed that trainee elite force personnel should undergo professional training diligently and exercises should be continued to deal with emergency situations and further improve the response rate of the elite force.

The IGP said that elite force personnel who have completed training should come to field and perform duty as a worship. He directed that the services of well-versed instructors in various fields should be acquired to improve skills of the elite force personnel. He said that trainee personnel must be provided with the best facilities during training in addition to modern professional training. The IGP said that the role of elite force is very active in the maintaining law and order in society.

Earlier, on arrival at Elite Training Center Bedian, a smartly-turned out contingent present guard of honour to the IGP, after which he inspected the professional capabilities of the elite force in terms of physical exercise and operational skills. On the occasion, in the event of a terrorist attack, the elite jawans demonstrated their operations as per the SOPs. The IGP also reviewed the firing practice of the elite personnel regarding the target practice. He also reviewed the weapons, modern equipment and other facilities used by the elite force.

During the meeting held at Elite Headquarters, Commandant Elite Training College Additional IG Kanwar Shah Rukh briefed the IG Police about the professional affairs and specialized training courses being offered at the center. The IGP while giving instructions said that the Elite personnel should be trained in crime fighting.

THREE MURDERS IN MUGHALPURA

Meanwhile, IGP Faisal Shahkar took notice of three murders in Mughalpura area Lahore. He sought a report of the incident from CCPO Lahore. The IG Police directed to form a special team for immediate arrest of the accused involved in the brutal. He said that immediate steps should be taken to arrest the accused with the help of Safe City cameras. Faisal Shahkar directed that the callous accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice. The IGP further said that supervisory officers should keep in close contact with the families of the victims and justice should be ensured to the families.

 

 

