PM thanks UAE President, Qatari Emir, Prince Rahim Aga for flood relief help

Chinese delegation presents cheque to PM for flood affectees

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Prince Rahim Aga Khan, son of Aga Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan delivered to the PM a message of best wishes from Aga Khan.

Prince Rahim expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and material in the devastating floods in Pakistan and announced financial assistance of 10 million dollars.

The Prince told that instructions had been issued to all the institutions of Aga Khan Development Network to fully take part in the relief assistance and rehabilitation work in the flood affected areas.

The prime minister conveyed a message of best wishes for Aga Khan.

He appreciated the work of Aga Khan Development Network in the fields of health, education and rural development.

The PM thanked Prince Rahim Aga Khan for announcement of financial aid for the flood affectees.

He requested Prince Rahim to make the world especially the European Union member countries, aware about the situation emerging after the floods in Pakistan.

PM THANKS UAE PRESIDENT FOR RELIEF ASSISTANCE TO PAKISTAN

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday here met with Charge d’Affaires of United Arab Emirates and discussed matters of mutual interest.

On behalf of the Pakistani nation, the Prime Minister thanked the government of the United Arab Emirates for sending planeloads of goods for the flood affectees.

He thanked President UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for sending relief goods worth 50 million dollars and also thanked Prime Minister UAE Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for providing aid of 50 million Emirati Dirham.

Qatari Amir assures PM of support for flood affectees

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Recalling his recent visit to Qatar, the prime minister expressed the resolve to working relentlessly to implement the decisions taken during the visit.

The Amir conveyed condolences on the loss of precious lives and property, caused by floods in Pakistan. The Amir assured Qatar’s support for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked the Amir for relief support provided by Qatar, including the air bridge for the provision of goods and equipment, as well as for the establishment of a field hospital in Sindh.

PM, LCCI DELEGATION DISCUSS FLOOD RELIEF ACTIVITIES

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday met a delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) led by its President Mian Nauman Kabir and discussed the ongoing relief work for the flood affectees.

The president of the chamber gave a cheque of substantial amount to the prime minister for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

CHINESE DELEGATION PRESENTS CHEQUE TO PM

A delegation of Chinese companies led by China’s Consul General in Pakistan Zhao Shiren called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here Sunday and presented him a cheque for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

Talking to the Chinese delegation, whose companies had made business investment in Punjab, the PM said the government and people of China never left Pakistan alone in its hour of need.

The friendship of the two countries was higher than Himalayas and deeper than the ocean, he remarked. “We are always proud of this friend and will remain so in the times to come.”